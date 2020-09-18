Businesses are weighing when to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness; advisers offer tips

Thomas said she got a loan early on that covered the initial, eight-week period. That helped her keep her staff on the payroll even though there was little work to be done during the spring. During the summer, after the loan money ran out, she had to furlough some employees.

She has now brought everyone back as business has slowly recovered. She wishes she had gotten a 24-week loan. "If I had known that, I would have probably furloughed some people at the beginning and used the money to cover some payroll when we actually needed people to be working."

Scott Zickefoose, a senior director for Henrico County-based accounting firm Keiter, said he is recommending that clients move ahead with the loan forgiveness process if they got more than $150,000 and are confident they have met the qualifications to get their loans fully forgiven.

"If you already have 100% forgiveness, we are saying go ahead and apply, because we do not know whether the rules are going to change," he said. "You are taking a risk that something will move against you."

Atlantic Union Bank has set up a resource page on its website and a presentation for businesses on how to navigate the PPP forgiveness process.

"Go to your accountant, go to your financial advisor, and get their feedback because they're going to know your business the best and able to answer those questions," said Alison Holt-Fuller, head of product management and business first line risk for Atlantic Union. "So that's the best place for the borrowers to start."