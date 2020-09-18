Businesses are weighing when to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness; advisers offer tips

Months after billions of dollars in federal government-backed loans flowed to small businesses across the nation to help them keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners are now considering when to seek forgiveness for those loans.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversaw the loan process, has opened up applications for forgiveness, but so far there hasn't been a big rush among business owners to apply for forgiveness, some local business advisors say.
Instead, many are taking a wait-and-see approach on the chance that Congress will adjust the rules for forgiveness and possibly fund another round in what has amounted to a $669 billion program.
Less than 5% of the businesses that got loans processed through Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank had applied for forgiveness as of two weeks ago, executives said. Atlantic Union Bank provided more than 11,600 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, making it of of the largest lenders in Virginia for the program.
"I personally think that 90% [of loans] will be forgiven when all is said and done," said John Asbury, the chief executive officer of Atlantic Union Bank and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s parent company.
"Those that are not forgiven, will be partially forgiven."
Asbury stressed that business owners will need to be patient with the process.
PPP loans are forgivable if the borrowers devoted at least 60% of the proceeds to cover payroll costs. The rest could be used for expenses such as rent and utilities, but even if a business fell short of the 60% payroll requirement, part of the loan may be forgivable.
Businesses that received loans have up to 10 months to apply for forgiveness from the end of the period during which they used the money, which could be eight weeks or 24 weeks.
More than 80% of the loans provided to small businesses were for less than $150,000, and some lenders and business organizations are pressing Congress to streamline the forgiveness process for loans of $150,000 or less.
Todd Curran, founder and CEO of Richmond-based Savage Apparel Co., a maker of sports apparel for amateur athletics such as ultimate Frisbee, said he is considering applying for loan forgiveness by the end of this month but might hold off a bit longer.
"I am trying to do it so I can get it off my plate," he said. "We followed all the protocols to get it forgiven."
The company secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan in mid-April and was able to re-hire some employees it had furloughed. The loan was for eight weeks, and since the money now has been depleted Curran said he has to cut back on staffing again.
"We had hoped that sports would be coming back this fall, but unfortunately the virus has still kept a lot of our customer base from getting back on the field," Curran said, though he stressed that company is still open for business and filling orders.
Curran said he is hoping Congress might simplify the loan forgiveness process even for businesses that got more than $150,000.
Some banks have not yet opened their online portals for customers to apply for loan forgiveness, said Doug Jones, a managing director and fractional chief financial officer for clients of Fahrenheit Advisors, a Richmond-based consulting firm.
Jones said he is telling his clients to hold off for now, for two reasons.
"One is, I don't know if there is going to be any legislation that is going to change things," he said. "Two, I don't want them to be in the first batch of forgiveness applications going through any bank. There are likely to be hiccups."
Stacy Thomas, founder and chief executive officer of Good Run Research & Recreation, a market research firm in Richmond, said she recently filed documents for loan forgiveness through a portal offered by her lender Village Bank.
She did so despite some misgivings that the rules for loan forgiveness could change.
"I feel like it is chapter two of the way it was constantly changing" when the loans were introduced, Thomas said. "Everyone was guessing what the rules were going to be when the loan applications were opened. Every day, there is more speculation but not a lot of movement from Congress."
Thomas said she got a loan early on that covered the initial, eight-week period. That helped her keep her staff on the payroll even though there was little work to be done during the spring. During the summer, after the loan money ran out, she had to furlough some employees.
She has now brought everyone back as business has slowly recovered. She wishes she had gotten a 24-week loan. "If I had known that, I would have probably furloughed some people at the beginning and used the money to cover some payroll when we actually needed people to be working."
Scott Zickefoose, a senior director for Henrico County-based accounting firm Keiter, said he is recommending that clients move ahead with the loan forgiveness process if they got more than $150,000 and are confident they have met the qualifications to get their loans fully forgiven.
"If you already have 100% forgiveness, we are saying go ahead and apply, because we do not know whether the rules are going to change," he said. "You are taking a risk that something will move against you."
Atlantic Union Bank has set up a resource page on its website and a presentation for businesses on how to navigate the PPP forgiveness process.
"Go to your accountant, go to your financial advisor, and get their feedback because they're going to know your business the best and able to answer those questions," said Alison Holt-Fuller, head of product management and business first line risk for Atlantic Union. "So that's the best place for the borrowers to start."
