Buying local: Richmond-area consumers shop independent retailers on Small Business Saturday

After visiting family in the Richmond area for Thanksgiving, Mary Quick stopped by Sneed’s Nursery in South Richmond on Saturday to shop for unique Christmas decorations.
Sneed's cottage felt like a glittering treasure chest, brimming with ornaments shaped like little gnomes and toadstools, garlands made out of dried oranges and bottle brush Christmas trees for decorations, just to name a few of the items for sale.
“We got some ceramic and paper craft Christmas trees for the mantel,” said Quick, who lives in Baltimore.
Her young daughter also snagged a pair of festive, sparkly felt deer antlers to wear with her own allowance money.
Sneed’s, a locally-owned garden center that has operated since 1975, was bustling with shoppers taking advantage of Small Business Saturday, which has become an annual event on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 to encourage shoppers to patronize small and local businesses instead of the big box retailers on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
“We believe local, independent businesses are the hallmark of distinct, vibrant communities,” said Nancy Thomas, president and CEO of the local Retail Merchants group. “Always keep in mind as a consumer, the local independent businesses are committed to uplifting each other and the community they serve. Who you support today determines who will be around tomorrow.”
Jenny Rash, Sneed’s manager, said the pandemic actually helped the garden center's business.
“During the pandemic, everybody went out and gardened. We almost couldn’t keep up with the demand,” she said. Sneed’s had to hire more employees for the retail operation. Pre-COVID, they employed 15-16 on the retail side, now they’re up to 30 to handle the demand.
“These are the two busiest days of the year,” Rash said as she helped a customer.
A few blocks away, the Bon Air Shopping Center at Burford Road and Forest Hill Avenue was bustling with crowds of people shopping at the local Over the River Holiday Maker’s Mart.
People bought handcrafted clay earrings, homemade Bloody Mary mix, original artwork and baby onesies that read “Made in RVA” from local makers and creators.
Little Nomad, a trendy children's clothing store on West Broad Street downtown Richmond, was setting up shop at the market, selling its in-house Richmond specific brand.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet our customers who live out here and might not be able to go downtown,” said Anthony Bryant, co-owner of the shop.
Val Molnar and Matt Spahr of People Via Plants were selling their organic-looking slipcast ceramic planters and mugs.
“We make our own forms in all kinds of different ways,” Molnar said. Their process includes hand carving, 3D modeling, and composites of found materials.
“This is the only market we do now. It’s our favorite. When we leave, our faces hurt from smiling so much,” Molnar said.
In Richmond, their items can be found at Perk, Quirk Gallery and at Sneed’s. Their products have taken off and can also be found in shops in the United Kingdom, California, Maine and elsewhere.
Christophile Konstas, co-owner of Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox, has been organizing the Over the River Market for six years. This year’s market has been the best yet, she said, with the most foot traffic.
“I think people are eager to get out and support local products and makers,” Konstas said. She said that she started the market to support makers on the south side of the James River. And it’s been a hit with the young families that have moved to the Bon Air area.
As for Perk, business is bustling. “We’re doing better now than we did pre-COVID,” she said. “I think COVID helped people understand they need to invest in their communities. We came back stronger than ever.”
“Lots of people are being intentional about how they’re spending their money. Today really celebrates small businesses,” she added.
Bon Air Soap Company, which opened in May, was selling handcrafted bath bombs, soaps and lip balm in its new brick and mortar space in the Bon Air Shopping Center.
Leslie Arthur had been operating the business out of her garage for years and selling her wares at South of the James Farmers Market.
“When COVID hit, I decided I wanted to open my own place, to have more control over our environment,” she said.
As a new small business, she says it’s been a “rollercoaster,” with some busy days and some quiet days. “I’m loving how we’re embedded in a community now. And we’re seeing lots of people buying gifts for their teachers. I never realized how important that is.”
Arthur said that she has been seeing some of the supply chain problems plaguing other businesses. Citric acid, which is a key ingredient in the bath bombs she makes, has gone up in price five times, she said. Luckily, she heard that prices were going up and stocked up a few months ago.
“The local business community continues to be resilient and resourceful, many are seeing an improvement in their bottom line and feel that will continue throughout the holiday season,” said Thomas from Retail Merchants. “The challenges remain the same, supply chains continue to prevent them from having the inventory levels they are used to, but have plenty on the shelves for customers to choose from. Labor force for all businesses is an ongoing challenge, but you can count on a unique and enjoyable shopping experience.”
At Sterling Boutique in the Bon Air Shopping Center, people were buying ornaments for their trees, jewelry and hats and gloves.
“Thanksgiving [holiday weekend] is always huge for us. We’ve been here so long — 18 years – that when people come to visit their parents, they like to stop by to shop,” said Polly Wood, the owner, said.
In Shockoe Bottom, contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff was busy on Saturday, especially with its moving sale. LaDiff is relocating next year to the Manchester area of South Richmond.
“Right now, with our moving sale in full swing, customers seem very appreciative of being able to buy floor models and get their purchases now, rather than having to wait,” said Sarah Paxton, the store's president and co-owner. “Lead times for custom orders are out to 5-7 months on most of our domestic suppliers and our outdoor furniture suppliers are even quoting next August for delivery.”
“On a positive front, consumers are incredibly eager to support local business,” Paxton said. “They've seen the fall out of local businesses closing, particularly with the restaurant community. What we've heard most is ‘I tried to order XYZ online and it was backordered... or delayed... or they were out of stock and wouldn't backorder it for us.’ So they are rebounding back to local stores for service. Which is what we are here for.”
