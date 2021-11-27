Buying local: Richmond-area consumers shop independent retailers on Small Business Saturday

Bon Air Soap Company, which opened in May, was selling handcrafted bath bombs, soaps and lip balm in its new brick and mortar space in the Bon Air Shopping Center.

Leslie Arthur had been operating the business out of her garage for years and selling her wares at South of the James Farmers Market.

“When COVID hit, I decided I wanted to open my own place, to have more control over our environment,” she said.

As a new small business, she says it’s been a “rollercoaster,” with some busy days and some quiet days. “I’m loving how we’re embedded in a community now. And we’re seeing lots of people buying gifts for their teachers. I never realized how important that is.”

Arthur said that she has been seeing some of the supply chain problems plaguing other businesses. Citric acid, which is a key ingredient in the bath bombs she makes, has gone up in price five times, she said. Luckily, she heard that prices were going up and stocked up a few months ago.