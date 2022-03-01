 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buz and Ned's original location to close permanently Sunday

20210713_MET_APARTMENTS_BB01

Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue will have to relocate from it's current location after several business properties were sold on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, VA. Photo taken Monday, July 12, 2021.

 BOB BROWN

After 30 years of serving high quality barbecue in Scott's Addition, Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue's original location at 1119 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will shut its doors at the close of business this Sunday.

The restaurant released a message to its patrons on Facebook stating there plans are already in motion for the site to be torn down and make way for a new development.

The plan for said space includes a 300-unit apartment complex along with retail space on land where Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue and other businesses are now.

Longtime customers will still be able to enjoy Buz and Ned's iconic barbecue at its newer location at 8205 W. Broad Street which opened in 2012. The dining room on W. Broad Street plans to reopen sometime in March.

"Buz is at the pits every day, cutting wood and cooking up the best barbecue in Va.," their message on Facebook reads "Come and support the local!"

