Buz and Ned's original location to close permanently Sunday

After 30 years of serving high quality barbecue in Scott's Addition, Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue's original location at 1119 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will shut its doors at the close of business this Sunday.

The restaurant released a message to its patrons on Facebook stating there plans are already in motion for the site to be torn down and make way for a new development.

Longtime customers will still be able to enjoy Buz and Ned's iconic barbecue at its newer location at 8205 W. Broad Street which opened in 2012. The dining room on W. Broad Street plans to reopen sometime in March.