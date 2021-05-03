California biotech firm to open immune monitoring center in downtown Richmond, creating 300 jobs

A California-based company plans to open a immune monitoring center in downtown Richmond, creating 300 jobs over the next three years.

Aditx Therapeutics Inc. will occupy 25,000 square feet at 737 N. Fifth St. in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park with plans for future expansion.

Aditxt is planning to make a capital investment of $31.5 million over three years to scale up its state-of-the-art immune monitoring center. The investment includes the new jobs, laboratory equipment and construction.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon at a joint press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other local business executives and political officials.

The company's AditxtScore system is taking a new approach to immune health monitoring that the company said will provide a personalized profile of the immune system. AditxtScore can measure indications of immunity to specific disease by assessing an individual’s immune biomarkers.