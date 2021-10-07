Capital One and Genworth Financial postpone plans to return to the office until next year

This is the second delay in reopening offices for Capital One and Genworth, one of the Richmond region’s largest private employers with about 850 local workers.

In the Richmond area, Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County, and offices in Henrico County. The company also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.

The McLean-based financial services and credit card giant, had planned to have employees come back on Sept. 7, but in early August the company announced a delay until Nov. 2 because of the rising number of cases related to the delta variant.

Capital One announced in June that it was planning to become a “hybrid work company going forward,” with employees spending part of their time working at home and part of their time at the office.

When the company said in August that it was postponing the return to the office to November, Capital One told employees who have not been vaccinated that they “should continue to work from home and will be supported in doing so.”

Employees going to Capital One offices will be required to show proof they have been vaccinated. The company has said all contractors, vendors and visitors to Capital One sites must also be vaccinated.

Several large companies across the country, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Starbucks and Wells Fargo, also have announced plans to delay their return-to-the-office plans until next year.