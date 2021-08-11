Capital One delays return-to-office plans because of delta variant; now requiring vaccinations for office access

As part of the June announcement, Capital One had said it was planning to become a "hybrid work company going forward," with employees spending part of their time working at home and part of their time working at their offices.

Beyond the Nov. 2 date, employees who have not been vaccinated "should continue to work from home and will be supported in doing so," the company said.

That policy will extend at least through the first three months of of 2022, during what the company described as an "initial reopening period."

Employees going to Capital One offices will be required to show proof they have been vaccinated. The company said all contractors, vendors and visitors to Capital One sites must also be vaccinated.

"Because the future course of the pandemic is still uncertain, we have not yet decided on the exact duration of the initial reopening period or our long-term vaccination policy," the company said. "It is possible we will require vaccinations for all office-based associates after the conclusion of our initial reopening period, subject of course to appropriate medical and religious accommodations."

Fairbank said the letter to employees that the company "did not come to these decisions lightly."