Capital One delays return-to-office plans because of delta variant; now requiring vaccinations for office access

Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region's largest private employer, is delaying its return-to-the-office plans for employees by at least two months because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The financial services and credit card giant said Wednesday that workers can return to the office starting Nov. 2, and when they do, employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Capital One had announced in late June that it expected employees to start returning to offices at least part-time on Sept. 7 under a "hybrid" work model.
"From the beginning of this pandemic, Capital One has prioritized the health and safety of our associates and our communities," Richard Fairbank, Capital One's founder and CEO, said in a letter sent to the company's employees. "It’s why we moved early and quickly to remote work. And it’s why we have been careful and cautious about reopening."
"Unfortunately, we have watched the delta variant tear a hole through the steady course of improvement in COVID-19 outcomes that we had been experiencing," Fairbank said in the letter. "As a result, we have made some modifications to the reopening plans that we announced on June 29" affecting all U.S.-based office employees.
In the Richmond area, McLean-based Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County, at offices in Henrico County and at a data center in Chesterfield County. It also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.
As part of the June announcement, Capital One had said it was planning to become a "hybrid work company going forward," with employees spending part of their time working at home and part of their time working at their offices.
Beyond the Nov. 2 date, employees who have not been vaccinated "should continue to work from home and will be supported in doing so," the company said.
That policy will extend at least through the first three months of of 2022, during what the company described as an "initial reopening period."
Employees going to Capital One offices will be required to show proof they have been vaccinated. The company said all contractors, vendors and visitors to Capital One sites must also be vaccinated.
"Because the future course of the pandemic is still uncertain, we have not yet decided on the exact duration of the initial reopening period or our long-term vaccination policy," the company said. "It is possible we will require vaccinations for all office-based associates after the conclusion of our initial reopening period, subject of course to appropriate medical and religious accommodations."
Fairbank said the letter to employees that the company "did not come to these decisions lightly."
"When I shared our initial hybrid approach in June, our plan was to reopen our campuses in September and welcome back as many Capital One associates as possible," Fairbank said. "All of us have missed our friends and colleagues, and my hope was that all of us could experience a fall reopening together. I had been encouraged by high vaccination rates among our associates and hoped that, combined with on-site protocols, we could ensure a safe September reopening without a vaccine requirement.
"However, the highly-contagious Delta variant has put a damper on our aspirations," he said.
Capital One joins other companies across the country delaying the return-to-work plans.
Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January. The company had previously set a Sept. 7 return date.
Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp. also are pushing back their return-to-office plans this fall. Well Fargo, for instance, sent a memo to employees last week saying the company is aiming for a phased return starting Oct. 4, a month later than planned.
Other companies that have postponed reopening plans include Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Lyft.
