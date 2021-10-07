Capital One postpones plans to return to the office until next year

Employees at Capital One Financial Corp. won't be returning to the office until at least sometime next year.

Workers were slated to return to the office under a hybrid work model starting Nov. 2, but that has been delayed because of the continuing health concerns from the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Capital One, the Richmond region’s largest private employer, told workers in a memo on Thursday that no return-to-the-office date has been set.

"Given the continued fluid nature of the situation, a decision was also made not to attempt to forecast a specific date for a full-scale reopening of U.S. offices," the memo to employees said.

Employees will be given 30 days' advance notice before any decision to fully reopen U.S. offices in 2022 under a hybrid work model.

"It is with sincere hope that a return to life as we always knew it is just around the corner," the memo said.