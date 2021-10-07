Capital One postpones plans to return to the office until next year

Employees at Capital One Financial Corp. won't be returning to the office until at least sometime next year.
Workers were slated to return to the office under a hybrid work model starting Nov. 2, but that has been delayed because of the continuing health concerns from the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Capital One, the Richmond region’s largest private employer, told workers in a memo on Thursday that no return-to-the-office date has been set.
"Given the continued fluid nature of the situation, a decision was also made not to attempt to forecast a specific date for a full-scale reopening of U.S. offices," the memo to employees said.
Employees will be given 30 days' advance notice before any decision to fully reopen U.S. offices in 2022 under a hybrid work model.
"It is with sincere hope that a return to life as we always knew it is just around the corner," the memo said.
"Eighteen months into this pandemic, this virus continues to surprise and frustrate humanity," the memo said. "There are some reasons for optimism. New COVID-19 cases are down 25% over the last two weeks. Vaccination rates are inching upwards. Science and medicine are finding new and better ways to fight the virus. And all around us, parts of our lives are returning back to normal. But there remains uncertainty about the direction of this pandemic and the timing of a sustained improvement in health conditions across the country.
This is the second delay in reopening offices for the financial services and credit card giant.
Capital One had planned to have employees come back on Sept. 7, but in early August the company announced a delay until Nov. 2 because of the rising number of cases relating to the delta variant.
In the Richmond area, McLean-based Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County, offices in Henrico County and data center in Chesterfield County. The company also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.
Capital One announced in June that it was planning to become a “hybrid work company going forward,” with employees spending part of their time working at home and part of their time at the office.
When the company said in August that it was postponing the return to the office to November, Capital One told employees who have not been vaccinated that they “should continue to work from home and will be supported in doing so.”
Employees going to Capital One offices will be required to show proof they have been vaccinated. The company has said all contractors, vendors and visitors to Capital One sites must also be vaccinated.
Several large companies across the country, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Starbucks and Wells Fargo, also have announced plans to delay their return-to-the-office plans until next year.
