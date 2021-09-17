Capitol Square: 'every corner under construction,' and more to come with plans for a new state office tower to replace the Monroe Building

"There are no plans or thoughts that we would look to take down the '23 building," he said, citing its inclusion in the Main Street Banking Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The eastern part of the building also is part of the expanded historic district, in part because it's now more than 50 years old, but Damico doesn't believe its preservation is necessary for that structure.

"There is much more significance to the '23 building, and we recognize that," he said.

Similarly, Damico said the state recognizes the historic and architectural importance of the Supreme Court Building at the corner of North Ninth and East Franklin streets, even though the structure isn't listed on the national and state historic registers.

"That building, as far as DGS is concerned, is a wonderful opportunity for renovation at the appropriate time, given its proximity to Capitol Square," he said.

Originally, the state planned to renovate the Supreme Court Building and house the courts in the Pocahontas Building until the work was done, but the plan changed because of timing and cost.