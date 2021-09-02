Caravati’s building in Manchester sold for $2.025 million; developers plan to turn the warehouse into apartments

Plans call for buying the property across Second Street from the warehouse from Caravati’s owner for additional apartments, Blackwood said, noting that the joint venture has that part of the former Caravati’s property under contract.

The former Caravati’s warehouse, on Second Street between Stockton and Decatur streets, was built in the 1920s.

Caravati’s had used that space since the late 1990s. Owner Jimmy Kastelberg bought the property through his Recent Ruins LLC entity in April 2002 for $700,000, the city’s online property records show. The warehouse property is assessed for $374,000.

Caravati’s is the oldest architectural salvage firm in the Richmond area. The business was started by Kastelberg’s grandfather, Louis Caravati, in 1939 and operated in a couple of different locations in South Richmond.

By selling the property, Kastelberg said in May that he wanted to capitalize on the increasing interest in and revitalization of the Manchester area, which is thriving with new apartments, restaurants and offices. He had put the property on the market in late 2019.