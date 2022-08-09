CarLotz, California company to merge

This a developing story that will be updated.

Richmond-based CarLotz will merge with a California company under an agreement announced Tuesday.

The deal is with San Francisco-based Shift Technologies, with the two entities combining in a stock-for-stock merger. The new company will trade on the Nasdaq as SFT.

In announcing the deal, the companies said the new entity will have a cash position of about $125 million.

CarLotz, which sells used vehicles on consignment and splits the profits with the owners, started in 2011 in Chesterfield County and went public 10 years later.

In recent years, the company faced ongoing supply chain issues, and sales slipped below expectations. CEO Michael Bor was replaced in March. Plans were announced in June to shutter 11 dealerships and cut up to 30% of the workforce “as part of a strategic review of the business, with cash preservation and future profitable growth as key determining factors."