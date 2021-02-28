CarLotz opens two more locations including its first on the West Coast

CarLotz has started its nationwide expansion plans.

The Richmond-based company that sells used vehicles on consignment opened two hubs in the Seattle and Orlando, Fla. markets in early February. The hubs are where the company receives and reconditions cars offered by its customers for sale.

The Seattle-area hub is in Lynnwood, Wash., about 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. This location marks the first one the company has opened on the West Coast.

“Our expansion to the West Coast is a giant leap in achieving our national expansion mission,” said Michael Bor, the company’s chairman and CEO.

The Orlando-area hub is in Merritt Island, Fla. This is the company's second location in Florida.

CarLotz now has 10 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas. That includes the two locations in the Richmond region — on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Later this year, CarLotz expects to open hubs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.