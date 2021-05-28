CarLotz stock plunges this week as the Richmond-based retailer cuts revenue and profit outlook as sourcing partner 'paused' consignments

Shares in CarLotz Inc., the retailer that sells used vehicles on consignment, have fallen sharply this week.
The drop in stock price came after the Richmond-based company on Wednesday substantially cut its revenue and profit outlook for the year because its corporate vehicle sourcing partner has "paused" consignments to CarLotz.
Shares fell 4.58%, or 21 cents, to close Friday at $4.38. The stock is down nearly 16% since Tuesday's close — the day before the company updated investors on its outlook. Trading volume soared Wednesday to 15.767 million shares, or five times more than its typical daily volume before this week's announcement.
CarLotz's stock is down nearly 62% from Jan. 22, when the company start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
“The surge in wholesale vehicle prices and the continuing new-car chip shortage continues to place limitations on inventory sourcing throughout the industry," said Michael Bor, CarLotz’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement.
"This fact, combined with the pause of our profit-sharing account, has created challenges in obtaining our expected inventory levels," he said.
The unnamed sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced during the three months that ended March 31, the company said. So far in the second quarter, the partner has accounted for less than 50% of the cars sold and about 25% of cars sourced.
"Over the last several months, we have been taking steps designed to increase our sourcing from other channels to address the market challenges, and we expect that they will increase our access to vehicles from consumer consignments, trade-ins and consumer purchases and enhance our ability to profitably source vehicles through auctions," Bor said.
CarLotz, which opened its first store in the spring of 2011 on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, takes vehicles on consignment and, for a flat fee, prepares the vehicle for resale and negotiates a deal on the seller’s behalf.
The company generated $56.6 million in sales in the first quarter, up 123% compared with the same period in 2020. For the entire 2020, total revenues increased 16% to $118.6 million, up from $102.5 million in 2019.
Because of the current business climate and the lack of vehicles, CarLotz cut its 2021 outlook on Wednesday in several key areas after providing guidance on May 10 to Wall Street when it reported first-quarter results.
CarLotz has reduced its 12-month revenue outlook for 2021 to be between $272 million and $317 million, down from the earlier guidance of between $335 million and $375 million.
The retailer also expects that the total number of units sold should be between 13,000 and 15,000, a decrease from a guidance of between 18,000 and 20,000.
Gross profit also should be less than the initial forecast — now between $20 million and $26 million, down from $30 million to $37 million.
CarLotz also has been on an ambitious national expansion program with plans announced in January to open as many as 16 new hub locations — where it receives and reconditions used vehicles offered by its customers for sale — this year. Those new hubs would be in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
CarLotz now has 11 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Washington. It has two locations in the Richmond area and one in Chesapeake. CarLotz is slated to open a hub in the Charlottesville area in June.
The company said it continues to expect to open 14 to 16 hubs this year, but the timing of those openings has changed because of factors, including issues with negotiations, licensing and zoning.
"As a result, the grand openings of a few new hub locations will come later in the year than originally planned, and the 2021 contribution from those hubs will be less than previously anticipated due to the timing,” Bor said.
