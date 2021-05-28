CarLotz stock plunges this week as the Richmond-based retailer cuts revenue and profit outlook as sourcing partner 'paused' consignments

"Over the last several months, we have been taking steps designed to increase our sourcing from other channels to address the market challenges, and we expect that they will increase our access to vehicles from consumer consignments, trade-ins and consumer purchases and enhance our ability to profitably source vehicles through auctions," Bor said.

CarLotz, which opened its first store in the spring of 2011 on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, takes vehicles on consignment and, for a flat fee, prepares the vehicle for resale and negotiates a deal on the seller’s behalf.

The company generated $56.6 million in sales in the first quarter, up 123% compared with the same period in 2020. For the entire 2020, total revenues increased 16% to $118.6 million, up from $102.5 million in 2019.

Because of the current business climate and the lack of vehicles, CarLotz cut its 2021 outlook on Wednesday in several key areas after providing guidance on May 10 to Wall Street when it reported first-quarter results.

CarLotz has reduced its 12-month revenue outlook for 2021 to be between $272 million and $317 million, down from the earlier guidance of between $335 million and $375 million.