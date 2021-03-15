CarLotz to open store in the Charlottesville area

CarLotz plans to open its fourth location in Virginia.

The Richmond-based company said Monday that it expects to open a hub - where the company receives and reconditions used vehicles offered by its customers for sale - in the Charlottesville area by the end of May. It would be located at 1389 Richmond Road.

CarLotz, which sells used vehicles on consignment, has two locations in the Richmond area and one in Chesapeake.

“The Charlottesville community is home to a great diversity of car buyers and sellers - students and educators, investors and innovators, all seeking a quality product, value, and service,” Michael Bor, CarLotz's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The Charlottesville area location is part of the retailer's ambitious national expansion program.

It opened opened two hubs in the Seattle and Orlando, Fla. markets in early February. Earlier this month, the company announced that a location in the Nashville area, its first in Tennessee, is set to open by the end of March.

CarLotz now has 11 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Washington.