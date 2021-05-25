CarMax captures 8th straight first place award in the Top Workplaces program; first place winners named in other categories

The leadership awards were given to one executive in each of the four Top Workplaces categories based on company size — mega, large, midsize and small. The recipients are:

• Dr. Richard P. “Pete” Sowers III, chairman and CEO of Patient First who founded the urgent care chain in 1981, in the mega company category.

• Elena Edwards, who became CEO of Allianz Partners in June 2020, in the large company category.

• Liza Myers Borches, president and CEO of Carter Myers Automotive who is the fourth generation of her family to lead the company founded in 1924, in the midsize category.

• Tammy Record, co-founder and district manager of Cutz For Guys who opened her first salon targeted toward male clients in the Richmond area in the Downtown Short Pump center in early 2012, in the small company.

A special section on the area’s Top Workplaces will appear in The Times-Dispatch on Sunday. The section showcases the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories and it provides the ranking for all 81 companies within each of the size categories.

The section also acknowledges the leadership award and the 12 company awards.