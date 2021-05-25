CarMax captures 8th straight first place award in the Top Workplaces program; first place winners named in other categories

CarMax did it again.
For the eighth year in a row, the Goochland County-based automotive retailer took the top spot in the mega-size category in the Top Workplaces program for companies with more than 900 employees.
The chain is the only business that has received a first-place award in any company size category every year since the local Top Workplaces program started eight years ago.
CarMax and three other companies received first-place awards in each of four categories based on company employment size — mega, large, midsize and small.
The top-ranking businesses were disclosed at the Top Workplaces Awards program held virtually on Tuesday afternoon.
Three other companies received first-place awards:
• Pinnacle Living, the Henrico County-based senior living provider with two residential communities - Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond - in the large company category (400 to 999 employees);
• Napier ERA, a Chesterfield County-based residential real estate brokerage, among midsize companies (125 to 399 employees); and
• Starling International Child Care & Learning Complex, a private day care and learning center in Henrico County, for small companies (124 or fewer employees).
The first-place winners emerged from 81 companies, government divisions or nonprofits that were named to the Top Workplaces list in the Richmond region.
The company rankings are based solely on a scientific employee survey process conducted by Energage, the Pennsylvania-based employee research firm that partners with The Times-Dispatch for the Top Workplaces program. Energage has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers.
Energage invited 901 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 117 of those businesses or organizations. The firm received survey responses from 16,745 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.
In addition, four Richmond-area top executives were honored with special awards for their achievements in this year’s Top Workplaces program. Special awards also were given to 12 regional companies in categories ranging from direction to management and creativity.
The leadership awards were given to one executive in each of the four Top Workplaces categories based on company size — mega, large, midsize and small. The recipients are:
• Dr. Richard P. “Pete” Sowers III, chairman and CEO of Patient First who founded the urgent care chain in 1981, in the mega company category.
• Elena Edwards, who became CEO of Allianz Partners in June 2020, in the large company category.
• Liza Myers Borches, president and CEO of Carter Myers Automotive who is the fourth generation of her family to lead the company founded in 1924, in the midsize category.
• Tammy Record, co-founder and district manager of Cutz For Guys who opened her first salon targeted toward male clients in the Richmond area in the Downtown Short Pump center in early 2012, in the small company.
A special section on the area’s Top Workplaces will appear in The Times-Dispatch on Sunday. The section showcases the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories and it provides the ranking for all 81 companies within each of the size categories.
The section also acknowledges the leadership award and the 12 company awards.
