CarMax enabling all employees to each direct $25 donations toward nonprofits as part of #GivingTuesday

CarMax is doing something a little different for #GivingTuesday this year that involves all of its employees.

The Goochland County-based automotive retailer and its foundation are providing each of the chain's 25,000-plus employees with an electronic card loaded with $25 to use to donate to an eligible nonprofit of their choice.

If all of its employees participate, The CarMax Foundation expects to donate $650,000 to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. Each electronic card given to employees will be valid for donation though Jan. 31.

“Our associates are passionate about giving back to their communities,” said Rosey Sanders, the foundation's president. “Last year we achieved record volunteer participation rates. While the pandemic has made it difficult to volunteer in person, this initiative will empower every associate to donate financial resources to the cause most important to them this Giving Tuesday and holiday season.”