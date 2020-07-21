Automotive retailer CarMax has opened a fifth customer experience center to support its omni-channel car buying experience.
The newest call center is at CarMax’s corporate headquarters in the West Creek office park in Goochland County.
The chain is hiring 200 employees for the local center as well as an additional 550 workers at its four other centers — in Atlanta, Kansas City, Kan., Phoenix and Raleigh, N.C.
Employees at the customer experience centers answer questions on the telephone, online or email, helping shoppers proceed through the sales process and answering questions about topics such as a trade-in or financing.
The call centers have been added as CarMax continues rolling out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both. For instance, a customer could buy a used vehicle online and have it delivered to the home, or the person can do part of the car-buying process online before completing the purchase in person at a store.
The centers are critical components of the new buying experience, the chain said.
CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles with 220 stores, plans to have the new service available in all of its markets across the country this year.
“The way I think about the omni-channel experience is how many of our customers are engaging with us online with our CECs [customer experience centers],” Bill Nash, CarMax president and CEO, said on a conference call with investors and analysts last month.
“Prior to the virus hitting, it was roughly about 50% of our sales were coming through engagement with our CECs,” he said. “Fast forward to now, that number is north of 60%. And I think that’s reflective of customers wanting to do more things online.”
The customer experience center at the CarMax headquarters opened in late 2019 with a small number of associates. The chain has been adding employees since then, and is now accelerating hiring there.
CarMax plans to hire a total of 450 consultants at the five centers. Consultants, who can earn up to $22 an hour or more, assist customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up the vehicle at an area store or receive the vehicle through home delivery.
The chain also plans to hire 300 assistants, who earn $15 an hour and work with customers over the phone or online to answer questions, conduct follow-ups and confirm appointments.
Manager positions also are available at the Atlanta and Richmond centers.
A year ago as CarMax began rolling out its new car-buying service, the chain opened the first customer experience center in Atlanta. That was followed by centers opening in the Kansas City, Kan., market and in Phoenix.
CarMax wants to hire 230 employees at its Atlanta center, 150 in Kansas City, 175 in Phoenix and 15 in Raleigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.