CarMax offering 30-day return guarantee and 24-hour test drives

CarMax, which pioneered no-haggle pricing when it was founded in 1993, is transforming the automotive industry once again.

The Goochland County-based automotive retail giant is now offering customers up to 30 days after buying one of its vehicles for a money-back return guarantee. Customers can return the car for any reason for a full refund if the vehicle has not been driven more than 1,500 miles.

The guarantee time-frame is an increase from the chain's previous seven-day return policy, which was almost unheard of when CarMax started offering it when the company first began selling used vehicles more than 27 years ago. And it is still a far departure from the common three-day return policy.

The chain also is giving customers 24 hours to test drive one of its vehicles before committing to buying a car or truck. Giving customers a whole day to check out the vehicle rather than just taking a spin around the block provides increased peace of mind and buyer confidence, CarMax said.

These new strategies, announced a couple of weeks ago, are part of the chain's new mantra giving customers the ability to buy a car on their own terms. CarMax calls the latest its the Love Your Car Guarantee.