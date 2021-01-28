CarMax offering 30-day return guarantee and 24-hour test drives

CarMax, which pioneered no-haggle pricing when it was founded in 1993, is transforming the automotive industry once again.
The Goochland County-based automotive retail giant is now offering customers up to 30 days after buying one of its vehicles for a money-back return guarantee. Customers can return the car for any reason for a full refund if the vehicle has not been driven more than 1,500 miles.
The guarantee time-frame is an increase from the chain's previous seven-day return policy, which was almost unheard of when CarMax started offering it when the company first began selling used vehicles more than 27 years ago. And it is still a far departure from the common three-day return policy.
The chain also is giving customers 24 hours to test drive one of its vehicles before committing to buying a car or truck. Giving customers a whole day to check out the vehicle rather than just taking a spin around the block provides increased peace of mind and buyer confidence, CarMax said.
These new strategies, announced a couple of weeks ago, are part of the chain's new mantra giving customers the ability to buy a car on their own terms. CarMax calls the latest its the Love Your Car Guarantee.
“We never stop innovating on behalf of our customers,” Bill Nash, president and CEO of CarMax, said in statement. “The Love Your Car Guarantee sets a new standard in the industry by providing customers an unrivaled opportunity to truly fall in love with their car. We know buying a car is a big decision that has a significant impact on your family, and customers are telling us they are loving the guarantee already.”
CarMax research found that 63% of used-car buyers said they would need more than seven days to feel confident they were making the right purchase. The research also found that 96% of used-car shoppers said they would likely take advantage of test driving a vehicle for 24 hours if they had the option.
The changes come as startups including Carvana and Vroom are increasingly trying to take market share away from CarMax and show that they have a new way of selling used vehicles.
CarMax has been making changes to its operations. For instance, it spent the last two years rolling out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both. A customer could buy a used vehicle online and have it delivered to a home, or the person can do part of the car-buying process online before completing the purchase in person at a store.
CarMax operates 220 stores in 41 states.
(804) 649-6379