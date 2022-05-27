 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

CarMax places first for ninth year straight in Top Workplaces program

CarMax placed first in the mega companies category of the Richmond Top Workplaces program for the ninth consecutive year among a record 87 businesses that were recognized Thursday evening.

CarMax, whose headquarters is based in Goochland County, is the only company to have won the first-place spot in any category each year since the local Top Workplaces program began. Capital One placed second in the mega companies category, and Estes Express Lines placed third.

Each of the organizations, categorized by number of employees, was recognized during the ninth annual Top Workplaces awards program presented by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.

This event is a time when workplace stars shine the brightest, said Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch.

“All of you are top workplace companies because you rose to the challenges during this incredibly difficult time and under incredible circumstances,” Coates said.

“As Top Workplaces, you embody our purpose at Energage, which is to make the world a better place together,” said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director at Energage.

In addition to CarMax, three other companies were selected as having the Top Workplace in their categories:

Large companies (400-899 employees)

Long & Foster Real Estate, a Chantilly-based real estate company with over 200 offices in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, placed first, followed by T-Mobile in second and Pinnacle Living in third.

Midsize companies (125-399 employees)

DPR Construction, a global self-performing commercial contractor and construction managing firm, took the top spot, followed by Paymerang in second and the Virginia Workers Compensation Commission in third.

Small companies (124 or fewer employees):

Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex, a child day care center located off Parham Road in Henrico County, placed first for the second year in a row, followed by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate — Base Camp in second and Independent Container Line in third.

Top Workplaces

Richmond Times-Dispatch vice president of sales Kelly Till, left, presents this year's Top Workplaces in large category to Dawn Bradley, senior vice president and regional manager of the Long & Foster, at Atlas 42 in Glen Allen, Va., on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Leadership Awards

Mega: Rob Estes, Estes Express Lines

Large: Alberto Schiavon, Elephant Insurance Services

Midsize: Nasser Chanda, Paymerang LLC

Small: Donna Goff, Starling International Child Care and Learning Complex

Twelve companies were chosen for special awards based on a variety of categories where employees felt their organization did best.

Direction: Performance Food Group Co.

Managers: Capital One Financial

New Ideas: CarMax

All About Doers: Virginia Workers Compensation Commission

Meaningfulness: United Network for Organ Sharing

Top Workplaces

Kelly Till (second from left), Richmond Times-Dispatch vice president of sales, presents this year’s Top Workplaces in the midsize category to DPR Construction.

Values: DPR Construction

Clued-in Management: T-Mobile

Communication: Independent Container Line

Appreciation: Cutz for Guys

Work-life Flexibility: EAB

Training: Keiter

Benefits: Town of Ashland

Top Workplaces

Till gives an award to Donna Goff, CEO of Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex.

Businesses and organizations located in Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Louisa, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Petersburg and Sussex were able to participate. Of the 1,141 companies in the region who were invited to take part in Energage’s survey, 118 responded.

After being nominated, the companies were ranked solely on employee responses to an engagement survey implemented by Energage.

The survey consists of 24 statements that measure four elements: align, connect, coach and performance. A 35% minimum response rate was required for each workplace to qualify.

More than 17,900 employee responses were collected regarding workplace culture, pay and benefits, leadership, work-life balance and much more.

The results were then compared to the national benchmark, followed by the other companies in each category to determine Richmond’s Top Workplaces.

Nine companies have been recognized each year of the local Top Workplaces program in Richmond. More than 20 companies were a part of this year’s newcomers.

mfitzgerald@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @MaddyFitzWrites

2022 Top Workplaces

Here are the 87 companies that have been selected as best workplaces in the Richmond region for 2022. The list is alphabetized and based on company size:

Mega-size companies:

Capital One Financial Corp.

CarMax

Chesterfield County Government

Estes Express Lines

Large companies:

Allianz Partners

Atlantic Constructors Inc.

EAB

Elephant Insurance Services LLC

Ensemble Health Partners

Long & Foster Richmond Region

Performance Food Group Co.

Pinnacle Living

T-Mobile

United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Midsize companies:

Aldi

C&F Financial Corp.

CapCenter

Century Distribution Systems Inc.

ChenMed

Colliers International

Commonwealth Primary Care

Davenport & Company LLC

Dodson Companies LLC

DPR Construction

Home Care Delivered Inc.

Journey Health & Lifestyle

Keiter

Paymerang LLC

Richmond Ford

SOAR365

Super Radiator Coils

The Steward School

Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Williams Mullen

Woodfin - Your Home Team

Small companies:

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Auditor of Public Accounts

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

C&S Communications LLC

Call Federal Credit Union

CGI

Chesterfield Auto Parts

Children's Museum of Richmond

Christina Pendleton & Associates P.C.

Cornerstone Homes

Cutz For Guys

Dynamic Brands

Eagle Construction

EMS Ventures: EMS of VA, MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching

Foster Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Geoff McDonald and Associates P.C.

Glavé & Holmes Architecture

Graybar

Gumenick Properties

Independent Container Line Ltd.

KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care

Mango Salon

Marsh McLennan Agency

Monument Consulting

Napier ERA

O'Hagan Meyer

Panda Restaurant Group

PRG Real Estate

Richmond Window Corporation

SanAir Technologies Laboratory

SERVPRO of Chesterfield

Shockoe.com LLC

Singlestone Consulting

St. Mary's Woods

Starling International Child Care and Learning Center

Stauer

Summit Human Capital

Swedish Match North America LLC

Terazo

The London Company of Virginia

The Medical Society of Virginia

The Yeatman Group

ThompsonMcMullan P.C.

Total Quality Logistics

Town of Ashland

Trolley Hospitality Companies

Unboxed Technology

Virginia Business Systems

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

Virginia Risk Sharing Association

Weidmueller

West Cary Group

0 Comments

Breaking News