CarMax places first for ninth year straight in Top Workplaces program

CarMax placed first in the mega companies category of the Richmond Top Workplaces program for the ninth consecutive year among a record 87 businesses that were recognized Thursday evening.

CarMax, whose headquarters is based in Goochland County, is the only company to have won the first-place spot in any category each year since the local Top Workplaces program began. Capital One placed second in the mega companies category, and Estes Express Lines placed third.

Each of the organizations, categorized by number of employees, was recognized during the ninth annual Top Workplaces awards program presented by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.

This event is a time when workplace stars shine the brightest, said Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch.

“All of you are top workplace companies because you rose to the challenges during this incredibly difficult time and under incredible circumstances,” Coates said.

“As Top Workplaces, you embody our purpose at Energage, which is to make the world a better place together,” said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director at Energage.

In addition to CarMax, three other companies were selected as having the Top Workplace in their categories:

Large companies (400-899 employees)

Long & Foster Real Estate, a Chantilly-based real estate company with over 200 offices in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, placed first, followed by T-Mobile in second and Pinnacle Living in third.

Midsize companies (125-399 employees)

DPR Construction, a global self-performing commercial contractor and construction managing firm, took the top spot, followed by Paymerang in second and the Virginia Workers Compensation Commission in third.

Small companies (124 or fewer employees):

Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex, a child day care center located off Parham Road in Henrico County, placed first for the second year in a row, followed by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate — Base Camp in second and Independent Container Line in third.

Leadership Awards

Mega: Rob Estes, Estes Express Lines

Large: Alberto Schiavon, Elephant Insurance Services

Midsize: Nasser Chanda, Paymerang LLC

Small: Donna Goff, Starling International Child Care and Learning Complex

Twelve companies were chosen for special awards based on a variety of categories where employees felt their organization did best.

Direction: Performance Food Group Co.

Managers: Capital One Financial

New Ideas: CarMax

All About Doers: Virginia Workers Compensation Commission

Meaningfulness: United Network for Organ Sharing

Values: DPR Construction

Clued-in Management: T-Mobile

Communication: Independent Container Line

Appreciation: Cutz for Guys

Work-life Flexibility: EAB

Training: Keiter

Benefits: Town of Ashland

Businesses and organizations located in Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Louisa, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Petersburg and Sussex were able to participate. Of the 1,141 companies in the region who were invited to take part in Energage’s survey, 118 responded.

After being nominated, the companies were ranked solely on employee responses to an engagement survey implemented by Energage.

The survey consists of 24 statements that measure four elements: align, connect, coach and performance. A 35% minimum response rate was required for each workplace to qualify.

More than 17,900 employee responses were collected regarding workplace culture, pay and benefits, leadership, work-life balance and much more.

The results were then compared to the national benchmark, followed by the other companies in each category to determine Richmond’s Top Workplaces.

Nine companies have been recognized each year of the local Top Workplaces program in Richmond. More than 20 companies were a part of this year’s newcomers.