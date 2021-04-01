CarMax to buy remaining stake in Edmunds online research site

Used-vehicle retail giant CarMax Inc. plans to take a full ownership stake in popular automotive online research site Edmunds Inc. in a cash and stock deal.
Goochland County-based CarMax believes acquiring the remaining stake in Edmunds that it didn't already own will strengthen its digital capabilities and further enhance its role and reach in the used-vehicle business.
It plans to collaborate on new initiatives using content and technology expertise from Edmunds, which provides online automotive reviews as well as car-buying services and appraisals.
The deal, announced Thursday morning, is expected to close in June.
CarMax said it will acquire the remaining shares of Edmunds for a purchase price that values the company at $404 million, including its initial investment. The latest transaction would be paid for in a combination of cash and stock, the company said.
The chain took a minority stake in Edmunds in January 2020 by investing $50 million. The retailer didn’t say at the time what percentage stake it had taken in the company.
“Our partnership to date has proven to be an outstanding combination as we’ve developed innovative products and advanced our shared commitment to delivering the highest quality online experience," Bill Nash, CarMax’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
For instance, CarMax and Edmunds jointly developed a number of strategic initiatives, including an online instant offer for sellers of used autos.
“The instant offer products on Edmunds.com and CarMax.com have put CarMax in the position to become the largest online buyer of used autos from consumers,” Nash said. "We look forward to supporting and investing in Edmunds’ continued growth and are excited about the many opportunities ahead for both CarMax and Edmunds.”
The deal would allow both businesses to accelerate their capabilities in delivering an enhanced digital experience to customers as well as to plan to collaborate on new initiatives and products, CarMax said.
Once the deal is completed, Edmunds will continue to operate independently. Edmunds generated about $140 million in revenue last year.
Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds’ CEO, said in a statement that the company has been "delivering value to automotive shoppers, making the entire car buying process easier' for 50 years.
"We have found a great partner in CarMax, with whom we look forward to continuing to grow and support our shoppers, as well as our dealer and OEM partners, while providing continuous innovations to the market," Steinlauf said in a statement. "I am excited about the next chapter in Edmunds’ evolution.”
The news about the Edmunds purchase came on the same day CarMax reported that its profit fell 15.9% to $746.9 million, or $4.52 per share, for the fiscal year that ended Feb. 28.
Total annual revenue dropped 6.7% to $18.95 billion.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, CarMax reported earnings of $209.9 million, or $1.27 per share, which missed analysts estimates. It posted revenue of $5.16 billion.
CarMax shares fell Thursday 7.05%, or $9.35, to close at $123.31.
Before Thursday, shares had climbed 40% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased almost 6%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
