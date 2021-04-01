CarMax to buy remaining stake in Edmunds online research site

For instance, CarMax and Edmunds jointly developed a number of strategic initiatives, including an online instant offer for sellers of used autos.

“The instant offer products on Edmunds.com and CarMax.com have put CarMax in the position to become the largest online buyer of used autos from consumers,” Nash said. "We look forward to supporting and investing in Edmunds’ continued growth and are excited about the many opportunities ahead for both CarMax and Edmunds.”

The deal would allow both businesses to accelerate their capabilities in delivering an enhanced digital experience to customers as well as to plan to collaborate on new initiatives and products, CarMax said.

Once the deal is completed, Edmunds will continue to operate independently. Edmunds generated about $140 million in revenue last year.

Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds’ CEO, said in a statement that the company has been "delivering value to automotive shoppers, making the entire car buying process easier' for 50 years.