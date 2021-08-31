CarMax to open a technology innovation center in Dallas, hiring more than 200 positions for that center and one in Richmond

Automotive retailer CarMax is revving up its technology engines.

The Goochland County-based chain plans to open a technology innovation center in suburban Dallas next month.

It plans to hire more than 200 positions — either as fully remote or a hybrid work approach — including software engineers, architects, technology managers and technology analysts.

The new positions will be based out of either the new Dallas technology center or from CarMax’s Richmond technology innovation center that is slated to open next week in the Sauer Center development on West Broad Street near the Fan District.

CarMax said it is pushing to hire more technology experts because digital innovation is at the core of the chain’s customer experience since the company has rolled out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both.

The technology teams are delving into advance solutions through machine learning, data science and software development to make the car buying process easier, the company said.