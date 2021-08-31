CarMax to open a technology innovation center in Dallas, hiring more than 200 positions for that center and one in Richmond

Automotive retailer CarMax is revving up its technology engines.
The Goochland County-based chain plans to open a technology innovation center in suburban Dallas next month.
It plans to hire more than 200 positions — either as fully remote or a hybrid work approach — including software engineers, architects, technology managers and technology analysts.
The new positions will be based out of either the new Dallas technology center or from CarMax’s Richmond technology innovation center that is slated to open next week in the Sauer Center development on West Broad Street near the Fan District.
CarMax said it is pushing to hire more technology experts because digital innovation is at the core of the chain’s customer experience since the company has rolled out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both.
The technology teams are delving into advance solutions through machine learning, data science and software development to make the car buying process easier, the company said.
“Dallas has built itself up to become a ripe tech and digital environment, and we’re excited to tap into the regional talent and beyond who can help us continue innovating at an accelerated pace,” said Shamim Mohammad, CarMax’s executive vice president and chief information and technology officer.
CarMax is making other investments in the Dallas market.
It is opening a new 11-acre auction facility that will provide auction customers the ability to source their vehicles at one location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It will be able to store up to 3,000 vehicles.
In opening the new center, CarMax is centralizing its store auction process by having it at one location rather than having auto auctions at individual stores.
CarMax also is expanding its customer experience center associate base by hiring more than 75 remote positions in the Dallas market.
The chain operates five call centers, including one in the Richmond region, where employees answer questions on the telephone, online or email, helping shoppers proceed through the sales process and answering questions about topics such as a trade-in or financing.
CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles, operates more than 220 stores.
