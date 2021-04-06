Carvana is going ahead with plans to build $25 million vehicle inspection center in Chesterfield

Carvana will be a strong addition to the county's corporate roster, said Jim Holland, the chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors. “Carvana’s new facility in Chesterfield County will provide access to strategic logistics connections, along with a well-trained, business-ready labor force to support Carvana’s continued development.”

The plans for the maintenance facility had been controversial since they were unveiled in 2019. Neighbors who lived across from the planned facility worried about traffic from car test drives and from vehicle delivery trucks heading to and from the facility.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning request by a 4-1 vote in October 2019.

No sales will be conducted at the center, and the public will not be able to go there to pick up a vehicle after ordering one on the Carvana website.

The site would not have one of the company’s signature automobile-dispensing towers. Carvana is building one of these car vending machine towers where customers can automatically retrieve a vehicle at Westwood Avenue and Hamilton Street in Richmond.