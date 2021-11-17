Carvana opens 12-story vehicle-dispensing vending tower in Richmond

The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars.
Online used auto retailer Carvana Co. will open on Wednesday one of its automobile-dispensing towers where customers can automatically retrieve a vehicle.
The glass structure stands 12 stories tall and has a 43-vehicle capacity.
It is located at Westwood Avenue and Hamilton Street, a short distance from Topgolf’s complex on Westwood Avenue. Next door to the Carvana property on Hamilton Street is SPARC, the youth performing arts school, which has its studio and offices.
That tower and one that the company operates in Atlanta are the two tallest of the 30 car vending machine towers Carvana operates.
The tower, the first one in Virginia, can be seen driving along the nearby Interstate 195.
Carvana customers shop the company's website for inventory of more than 55,000 used-cars. Customers go online to buy, secure auto financing and schedule vehicle delivery at home or pickup at a vending tower.
The company began offering its home delivery vehicle service in the Richmond market in June 2016.
The other way to get a vehicle from Carvana is from the company’s car vending machine, which is now available in Richmond. There is no fee to have the car delivered or to use the vending machine.
The location, at 2201 Westwood Ave., is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Customers select a time to pick up their vehicle. Upon arrival, a customer service representative presents each with a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. They can watch the vehicle descending through the heart of the all-glass tower.
"It's really cool," spokesperson Veronica Cardenas said.
"You just put the coin in the slot and you watch the car being vended from the machine. And you can take it from there. It's not like a super long process. You're pretty much in and out," she said. "Our position has always been that we definitely save customers money by not having these big dealership lots and having that expense of having a dealership showroom and all of that. And this such a fun way for people to enjoy the experience."
The vending machine gives the company a way to expand its visibility in the market, she said.
Carvana, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, opened its first vending machine in Nashville in 2015. Since then, the company has expanded to 29 other locations.
The company sold 312,221 vehicle units in the first nine months of 2021, up 81.6% from the nine-month period a year ago. Carvana generated $9.06 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $105 million during the nine-month period. Revenue increased 141% from the same period a year ago, when it had a net loss of $308 million.
The Richmond region has become an increasing important market for Carvana.
Construction is underway to build a 193,000-square-foot vehicle inspection and reconditioning center along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield.
The $25 million project on 180 acres along I-95 and Woods Edge Road near Ruffin Mill Road should be completed by the spring of 2022, according to the county's economic development department. About 400 jobs are expected to be created with the facility, the department said.
Carvana announced plans for the project in April. It had previously said it was going to build the center there, but canceled those plans in May 2020.
Carvana operates 14 vehicle inspection centers across the country. No sales are conducted at these inspection centers, and the public is not be able to go there to pick up a vehicle after ordering one on the Carvana website.
Instead, the reconditioning center takes used cars that the company acquires and puts each vehicle through a 150-point inspection process and minor body repair to get it ready for sale. Once a vehicle is certified, the company uses automated photo booths that capture a 360-degree exterior and interior virtual tour of each vehicle to be added to the company’s website inventory.
A vehicle is stored on the site until it is delivered to a customer’s home, a designated location, or to one of the company’s automobile-dispensing towers.
(804) 649-6379