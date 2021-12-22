Center of the Universe Brewing buys its building in Hanover as the business looks to toward its future

After nine years as a tenant, the Center of the Universe Brewing Co. has a permanent home in Hanover County.

The building where the brewery has been operating since it opened in 2012 is now owned by Crossray Holdings LLC, an entity owned by Center of the Universe's Managing Partner Chris Ray.

The deal closed on Dec. 15 for $1.4 million, said Ray, who founded the business with his brother, Phil.

The 12,000-square-foot building on 1.35 acres at 11293 Air Park Road is a former site of the Herald-Progress newspaper.

The property is assessed at $1.177 million, according to the county's online property records.

Ray said he's always hoped to own the building. Thoughts about growing the brewery over the years never materialized, because "sinking resources into a building or property that you don't own...it caused some pause."

That, and last year changed everything, Ray said. The pandemic forced them to shut down briefly, and staff at Center of the Universe Brewing was furloughed.

Like many other businesses, "we were not prepared for a pandemic," he said, but it forced him to reevaluate how he was doing business.