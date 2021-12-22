Center of the Universe Brewing buys its building in Hanover as the business looks to toward its future

After nine years as a tenant, the Center of the Universe Brewing Co. has a permanent home in Hanover County.
The building where the brewery has been operating since it opened in 2012 is now owned by Crossray Holdings LLC, an entity owned by Center of the Universe's Managing Partner Chris Ray.
The deal closed on Dec. 15 for $1.4 million, said Ray, who founded the business with his brother, Phil.
The 12,000-square-foot building on 1.35 acres at 11293 Air Park Road is a former site of the Herald-Progress newspaper.
The property is assessed at $1.177 million, according to the county's online property records.
Ray said he's always hoped to own the building. Thoughts about growing the brewery over the years never materialized, because "sinking resources into a building or property that you don't own...it caused some pause."
That, and last year changed everything, Ray said. The pandemic forced them to shut down briefly, and staff at Center of the Universe Brewing was furloughed.
Like many other businesses, "we were not prepared for a pandemic," he said, but it forced him to reevaluate how he was doing business.
Using loans under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, he was able to hire back his entire staff, but he also created a new salary structure and reserve funding that would ensure financial stability for his employees should the pandemic force another closure.
The front-of-the-house employees make $15 per hour and have accrued paid vacation and sick time, he said. The reserve funding was created though fundraising and other funding and would sustain the entire operation for months, if needed, he said.
So with those systems secured, "I felt it was time to shore up the business side," Ray said. The building has "treated us well and it's a good location and I wanted to make sure I locked it down long term."
He will, however, be making some much-needed upgrades, such as resurfacing most of the parking lot and putting on a new roof.
Center of the Universe Brewing will be launching a new beer next April - Brewski, a German-style lager - and it hopes to add at least one or two additional fermenter positions to assist with that, he said.
While the latest COVID-19 strain appears to be on the rise, Ray said buying the building now was no more risky than simply continuing to operate the brewery.
"The numbers made sense," he said, and if another shutdown were to occur, "with us owning the note on the building ... we can pull some levers and get some relief as we need it because we can control it."
