Center Street business pitch competition is scheduled for February with $15,000 in prizes offered

A combined $15,000 in cash prizes will be given out to startup businesses during a business pitch competition scheduled for February.

The Center Street pitch competition, formerly known as the Dominion Energy Innovation Center pitch competition, is scheduled to be held virtually on Feb. 25. The event is hosted by Randolph-Macon College and the Dominion Energy Innovation Center, or DEIC, a business incubator in Ashland.

Six Virginia companies in varying stages of development will be selected to participate in the pitch competition before a panel of judges. Two prizes worth a combined $15,000 will be given to winners, along with a free one-year membership to the DEIC.

“We’re rebranding this year from the DEIC competition to the Center Street competition," said Ian Ragland, program manager for the DEIC.

Just like last year, we are going to separate the competition into two categories," he said.

One category is for general, high-growth startup businesses. The other category "is focused on companies trying to make a positive social or sustainable impact with their technology or business model," Ragland said.