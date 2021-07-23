Century-old Pep Boys retailer closes its auto parts stores in Richmond region but keeps service centers open

Retailer Pep Boys has stopped selling auto parts and related items at its Richmond-area stores to concentrate on service repairs and tire sales.

The chain closed the retail part at four of its five area stores but still operates the service centers, often attached to the back or the side of its buildings. The fifth location, on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, has always been a service-only center.

The retail portion of the four stores closed earlier this month, employees at those stores said. Signs on two area stores also indicate the retail stores have closed.

Company spokeswoman Arianna Sherlock confirmed the retail stores are closed and are focusing on providing automotive service, including both maintenance and repair for individual customers and the area’s fast-growing fleet business.

While these locations "will no longer sell retail parts and accessories as a Pep Boys, it will convert to another retailer, bringing a new level of convenience to our customers," Sherlock said.

She didn't say which retailer would be taking over the space at the local stores.