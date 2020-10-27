CEO at Henrico-based Synalloy Corp. plans to retire in November, following battle over control of business

The top executive at Henrico County-based Synalloy Corp. is planning to retire in November as both an executive and board member with the company.
The retirement of Craig C. Bram comes a few months after the company reached a compromise to settle a proxy battle with an activist investor group that wanted to gain control of its board of directors.
Synalloy, owner of various businesses that make infrastructure products such as steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, water treatment facilities and manufacturing companies, said Tuesday that Bram plans to retire effective Nov. 9, both as president and CEO and as a member of the board.
Christopher Hutter, a member of the company's board, has been appointed as interim president and CEO.
Hutter was one of three nominees elected to the company's eight-member board in late June as part of a compromise between the company's current leadership and a dissident shareholder group led by Privet Fund Management LLC, an Atlanta.-based activist investment firm, and UPG Enterprises LLC, an Oak Brook, Ill.-based holding company. The two firms hold about 25% of Synalloy's stock and nominated their own slate to the board after an unsuccessful attempt to buy the company.
Hutter is co-founder and manager of UPG Enterprises.
Support Local Journalism
Synalloy has a small staff at its headquarters in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico, but the company has hundreds of employees at its subsidiary operations in several states. Those companies include Brismet, formerly Bristol Metals, a maker of stainless-steel pipes with a factory in Bristol, Tenn.
Synalloy's history dates to 1945, when the company organized as Blackman Uhler Industries, a distributor of textile dyes based in Spartanburg, S.C.
In the 1960's, the company diversified into specialty chemicals and metals, and it sold shares publicly as Synalloy Corp. in 1967. The company started shifting its administrative operations to Henrico in January 2011 when Bram, a Richmond-area businessman and investor, was named its president and CEO after serving six years on the board.
Bram could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
“Craig has been a great asset since joining Synalloy’s board in 2004 and for the past nine years as president and CEO," said Henry Guy, chairman of the company's board who is president and CEO of Modern Holdings Inc.
"He has been the driver behind our acquisition strategy and collection of valuable business assets. Synalloy would not be as well positioned for future growth without his years of vision, leadership, and other numerous contributions.”
Over the last eight years, Synalloy has grown through an acquisition strategy in the metals and chemicals business.
In 2012, it bought Palmer of Texas, a manufacturer of liquid storage tanks for industrial uses and the oil and gas industry. In 2013, Synalloy acquired chemical maker CRI Tolling Inc. in Fountain Inn, S.C., and in 2014, it bought Specialty Pipe & Tube Inc., a provider of seamless carbon pipe for industrial applications, with operations in Ohio and Texas. In 2017, Synalloy's Brismet subsidiary bought the U.S. stainless-steel pipe operations of Italy-based Marcegaglia for $14.95 million.
(804) 775-8123