CEO at Henrico-based Synalloy Corp. plans to retire in November, following battle over control of business

Synalloy's history dates to 1945, when the company organized as Blackman Uhler Industries, a distributor of textile dyes based in Spartanburg, S.C.

In the 1960's, the company diversified into specialty chemicals and metals, and it sold shares publicly as Synalloy Corp. in 1967. The company started shifting its administrative operations to Henrico in January 2011 when Bram, a Richmond-area businessman and investor, was named its president and CEO after serving six years on the board.

Bram could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“Craig has been a great asset since joining Synalloy’s board in 2004 and for the past nine years as president and CEO," said Henry Guy, chairman of the company's board who is president and CEO of Modern Holdings Inc.

"He has been the driver behind our acquisition strategy and collection of valuable business assets. Synalloy would not be as well positioned for future growth without his years of vision, leadership, and other numerous contributions.”

Over the last eight years, Synalloy has grown through an acquisition strategy in the metals and chemicals business.

In 2012, it bought Palmer of Texas, a manufacturer of liquid storage tanks for industrial uses and the oil and gas industry. In 2013, Synalloy acquired chemical maker CRI Tolling Inc. in Fountain Inn, S.C., and in 2014, it bought Specialty Pipe & Tube Inc., a provider of seamless carbon pipe for industrial applications, with operations in Ohio and Texas. In 2017, Synalloy's Brismet subsidiary bought the U.S. stainless-steel pipe operations of Italy-based Marcegaglia for $14.95 million.