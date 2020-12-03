CEO of Phlow pharmaceutical manufacturing company is given ChamberRVA's Business Innovator Award

The co-founder of a new Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company has been named an innovator by ChamberRVA.
Eric Edwards, who also serves as CEO of Phlow Corp., which was created to help build a strategic, national reserve of essential medications, received the Business Innovator Award as part of ChamberRVA’s HYPE Icons Awards. The event was held virtually Thursday night.
The awards are sponsored by the HYPE (Helping Young Professionals Engage) leadership program that is part of the chamber.
The Icons Awards honor young professionals from across the Richmond region for their impact on their companies, workplaces or co-workers. The awards also recognize organizations and businesses that support young professionals.
The chamber said the Business Innovator Award was given to a young professional who took these uncertain times and thrived, such as by solving a big problem. The person saw the obstacle of a global pandemic and made the most of it to make an impact.
Edwards co-founded Phlow with Virginia Commonwealth University professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton.
Phlow announced in May that it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a strategic reserve of essential medications and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19. The startup company, based in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond, also is working with manufacturers to scale up production of medications using processes developed at VCU.
Edwards also was a co-founder of Kaléo, another Richmond-based pharmaceutical company that developed the Auvi-Q automatic injector used to treat serious allergic reactions.
The awards in the other categories and the winners are:
The Movement Maker
- award for a person who stood up for what was right in our region: Abu Ngauja, the associate director of talent and culture at The Martin Agency.
The Diamond in the Rough
- award for a young professional in a supervisory role who exhibited actions to make their teams stronger than ever: Hannah Mae White with Spectrum Health Systems
New Normalizer Small Business Award
- recognizes a small business owned by young professional in the Richmond region who completely reworked a business plan or rebranded in order to stay afloat through the pandemic: The Richmond Experience, an online portal where its members and followers receive daily content showcasing the best of what Richmond has to offer.
YP Workplace Award
- recognizes organizations (small and large) in the Richmond region that excel at attracting, retaining and developing young employees: The Martin Agency.