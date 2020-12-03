CEO of Phlow pharmaceutical manufacturing company is given ChamberRVA's Business Innovator Award

The co-founder of a new Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company has been named an innovator by ChamberRVA.

Eric Edwards, who also serves as CEO of Phlow Corp., which was created to help build a strategic, national reserve of essential medications, received the Business Innovator Award as part of ChamberRVA’s HYPE Icons Awards. The event was held virtually Thursday night.

The awards are sponsored by the HYPE (Helping Young Professionals Engage) leadership program that is part of the chamber.

The Icons Awards honor young professionals from across the Richmond region for their impact on their companies, workplaces or co-workers. The awards also recognize organizations and businesses that support young professionals.

The chamber said the Business Innovator Award was given to a young professional who took these uncertain times and thrived, such as by solving a big problem. The person saw the obstacle of a global pandemic and made the most of it to make an impact.

Edwards co-founded Phlow with Virginia Commonwealth University professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton.