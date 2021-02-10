Charlottesville-based bank says it is the first in the country to allow Bitcoins to be bought and sold using its ATMs

One Virginia bank says it has become the first commercial financial institution in the country to let users buy and redeem the digital currency known as Bitcoin at its automated teller machines.

Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bank announced Wednesday Feb. 10 that it now provides access to Bitcoin at its 19 ATM locations, both at its branches and off-site ATMs.

Blue Ridge Bank's top executive said he believes the bank is the first in the country to offer the service, and it is doing so in response to what bank officials see as growing demand for Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency developed first in 2009 as an alternative to conventional currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

"We try to be forward-looking with what we are doing and anticipate our customers' needs - both present and future customers," said Brian K. Plum, the chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Banks and its parent company, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc.

To offer the service, Blue Ridge Banks has partnered with BluePoint ATM Solutions, a national ATM operator based in Woodstock, Va., and LibertyX, the leading U.S. Bitcoin ATM software provider based in Boston.

"Buying Bitcoin at an ATM is not new to ATMs - it is just new for a bank doing it," said Justin Pence, chief operating officer at BluePoint ATM.