Charlottesville-based bank says it is the first to offer customers access to Bitcoin at ATMs

One Virginia Bank says it is becoming the first commercial bank in the country to let its customers buy and redeem the digital, alternative currency known as Bitcoin at the bank's Automated Teller Machines.

Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bank is announcing today that it is providing access to Bitcoin at 19 of its ATM locations, both at branches and off-site ATMs.

The top executive with Blue Ridge Bank said he believes the bank is the first in the country to offer the service, and it is doing so in response to what bank officials see as growing demand for Bitcoin, a type of "cryptocurrency" developed first in 2009 as an alternative to conventional currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

"We try to be forward-looking with what we are doing and anticipate our customers' needs - both present and future customers," said Brian K. Plum, the president and chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Banks.

To offer the service, Blue Ridge Banks has partnered with BluePoint ATM Solutions, a national ATM operator based in Woodstock, Va., and LibertyX, the leading U.S. Bitcoin ATM software provider based in Boston, Mass.

"Buying Bitcoin at an ATM is not new to ATMs - it is just new for a bank doing it," said Justin Pence, chief operating officer at BluePoint ATM.