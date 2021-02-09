Charlottesville-based bank says it is the first to offer customers access to Bitcoin at ATMs

One Virginia Bank says it is becoming the first commercial bank in the country to let its customers buy and redeem the digital, alternative currency known as Bitcoin at the bank's Automated Teller Machines.
Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bank is announcing today that it is providing access to Bitcoin at 19 of its ATM locations, both at branches and off-site ATMs.
The top executive with Blue Ridge Bank said he believes the bank is the first in the country to offer the service, and it is doing so in response to what bank officials see as growing demand for Bitcoin, a type of "cryptocurrency" developed first in 2009 as an alternative to conventional currencies such as the U.S. dollar.
"We try to be forward-looking with what we are doing and anticipate our customers' needs - both present and future customers," said Brian K. Plum, the president and chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Banks.
To offer the service, Blue Ridge Banks has partnered with BluePoint ATM Solutions, a national ATM operator based in Woodstock, Va., and LibertyX, the leading U.S. Bitcoin ATM software provider based in Boston, Mass.
"Buying Bitcoin at an ATM is not new to ATMs - it is just new for a bank doing it," said Justin Pence, chief operating officer at BluePoint ATM.
In order to use the Bitcoin service, Pence said bank customers must have the LibertyX app on their mobile phones and a "digital wallet" that is used to store Bitcoin.
The bank's ATMs remain able to serve cash-based and account inquiry activity, so adding the Bitcoin exchange feature is "simply layering on more services" for customers, Plum said.
BluePoint ATM Solutions specializes in providing outsourced ATM services to community banks and credit unions across the U.S.
Wade Zirkle, the CEO of BluePoint ATM Solutions, said the company wants to be a leader in the area of fintech - or financial technology - because the company expects that more customers of community banks and credit unions will demand those types of services at their branches.
As one example of the demand for Bitcoin, the companies pointed out the announcement this week that electric car maker Tesla has bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and will start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment, becoming the first automaker to accept the cryptocurrency.
Earlier this month, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent of Blue Ridge Bank, completed a merger with Henrico County-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., the parent holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank.
Plum said the Bitcoin move follows Blue Ridge Bank's other innovative business decisions, such as becoming the the first bank in the U.S. to offer prize-linked savings accounts that offered financial rewards for opening accounts, which were intended to incentivize individuals to increase their personal savings in competition with buying lottery tickets. Blue Ridge Bank began offering its Jackpot Savings Account on July 1, 2015, the first day banks in Virginia were eligible to do so.
A banking industry profressional who preferred to remain confidential on Tuesday confirmed that the bank's decision to offer Bitcoin services seems to be a first but it is unclear how it could change the overall banking industry.
"The banks that are really embracing and interested in activity being involved in Fintech [Financial Technology] are the most likely to go to this." he said, "Is this a sea change? Let’s talk about that in a year."
