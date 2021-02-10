Charlottesville-based maker of indoor farming systems moving headquarters to Richmond, adding 24 jobs

The company now has 23 employees and is planning to add 24 jobs over the next few years as it rolls out those new units. The jobs will include engineers, software developers and technicians who do assembly of units, a spokeswoman said.

The company is a graduate of the Richmond-based business startup accelerator program Lighthouse Labs.

Late in 2019, Babylon Micro-Farms raised $2.3 million in funding mostly from investors, but the capital raise also included a $250,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to conduct research on its systems, along with a $50,000 grant from Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology.

Northam's office said Virginia competed with Arizona and California for the headquarters office relocation project.

Babylon Micro-Farms is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Richmond has proven to be fertile ground for innovative companies, and Babylon Micro-Farms’ environmentally friendly, technology-driven, indoor farming methods provide healthy food options for many people,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome them to Richmond and look forward to the company growing its product and its presence in our city.”