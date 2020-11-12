Charlottesville-based startup wins top award in Lighthouse Labs pitch event; $15,000 in total awards given out

A startup that created an online platform where people who work in creative fields can share ideas, resources, and learn new skills emerged as the overall winner in Thursday’s Lighthouse Labs startup pitch competition.

Lumastic, a Charlottesville-based startup founded by Drew Lytle and Keith Stolte, finished in first place and won a $5,000 award in the pitch competition, which featured eight startup businesses that were part of the Lighthouse Labs fall cohort.

Lighthouse Labs is a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides three-month mentoring programs for startup businesses along with business planning resources.

Lumastic was designed for the roughly 30 percent of the U.S. workforce for those in freelance jobs such as skilled crafts, design work, freelance artists, writers, and entrepreneurs, said co-founder and CEO Drew Lytle during the company’s virtual pitch before a crowd of about 450 people who watched the event online.

Those are “people who work for themselves and mostly work alone,” Lytle said. “This population is growing rapidly. In the past five years, it has accounted for 45% of workforce growth in the U.S.”

The problem, Lytle said, is that people are accustomed to living and working in “groups, companies and communities.”