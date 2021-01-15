Chase Bank has identified eight more branches in the Richmond area to add to the two locations it already has here

Chase Bank continues to make an aggressive push into the Richmond market.

The nation’s largest financial institution, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., now plans to have 12 branches operating in the region by the end of 2022, a bank spokeswoman said.

Last year, Chase entered the market by opening two area branches - at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill roads in Henrico and in the former Matchbox brick oven pizza restaurant at 11720 W. Broad St. in front of Short Pump Town Center.

Chase has identified eight more locations to open this year or in 2022:

• at 5205 W. Broad St., just west of Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico County. Construction is underway on the site, which had been the home of the former Extra Billy’s Barbecue restaurant. That branch is slated to open in March.

• at the northeast corner of East Cary Street and South 13th Street in Shockoe Slip in Richmond. Chase plans to convert the former Peking Restaurant space into a branch. It is scheduled to open in May.

• at Midlothian Turnpike and Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in the Stonebridge mixed-use development in Chesterfield. The bank will take over the vacant Bank of America branch there. It should open in August.