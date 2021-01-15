Chase Bank has identified eight more branches in the Richmond area to add to the two locations it already has here

Chase Bank continues to make an aggressive push into the Richmond market.
The nation’s largest financial institution, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., now plans to have 12 branches operating in the region by the end of 2022, a bank spokeswoman said.
Last year, Chase entered the market by opening two area branches - at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill roads in Henrico and in the former Matchbox brick oven pizza restaurant at 11720 W. Broad St. in front of Short Pump Town Center.
Chase has identified eight more locations to open this year or in 2022:
• at 5205 W. Broad St., just west of Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico County. Construction is underway on the site, which had been the home of the former Extra Billy’s Barbecue restaurant. That branch is slated to open in March.
• at the northeast corner of East Cary Street and South 13th Street in Shockoe Slip in Richmond. Chase plans to convert the former Peking Restaurant space into a branch. It is scheduled to open in May.
• at Midlothian Turnpike and Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in the Stonebridge mixed-use development in Chesterfield. The bank will take over the vacant Bank of America branch there. It should open in August.
• in the Carytown Exchange mixed-use development in Carytown. Chase will lease 3,113 square feet of space in the development, where the Publix supermarket chain opened its 16th area grocery store in December. The bank expects to open its branch sometime during this year's fourth quarter.
• northeast corner of Chamberlayne Road and Leon Lane in Hanover County. The office would be across Chamberlayne Road from the entrance to the Atlee Station business park just north of Interstate 295. It should open in the fourth quarter.
• southeast corner of Koger Center Boulevard and and Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County. The branch will be in the parking lot that's part of the former hhgregg store property near Chesterfield Towne Center. It is slated to open in January 2022.
• at Hull Street Road and Duckridge Boulevard in Chesterfield. That office is scheduled to open in January 2022.
• at Hull Street and Commerce Road in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond. The now vacant parcel once was used as a McDonald's restaurant, which since has been relocated a block away. That branch at 821 Hull St. is expected to open in February 2022.
Two additional branches are planned in the region, but those locations haven't been revealed yet, the spokeswoman said.
Earlier last year, Chase opened an ATM-only location inside the building at 1211 W. Broad St., next to the Jamaica House restaurant, on the Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus.
The bank received approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for some of its new branch locations and is awaiting approval from the federal regulators on other locations.
Chase has said it plans to operate up to 20 branches in central Virginia over the next several years.
It is part of the Chase's plans, announced in 2018, to open 400 branches in new markets over the next five years. It entered the Washington, D.C., market in 2018, where it now has more than a dozen branches and ATM-only locations in Northern Virginia. It also has one branch in Charlottesville.
New York-based JPMorgan Chase is the nation’s largest financial institution with $3.4 trillion in assets.
(804) 649-6379