Chase Bank plans to open three area branches in the next year, including ones in Manchester and Shockoe Slip

Now that Chase Bank has opened its second Richmond-area branch, the nation’s largest financial institution is looking throughout the region for more locations.

Chase Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., plans to add up to 20 branches in central Virginia over the next several years.

Three more branches are set to open next year.

The bank's first area branch opened in late July at 8727 Staples Mill Road, at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill roads in Henrico County. Its second area branch opened in September at 11720 W. Broad St. in front of Short Pump Town Center by converting the former Matchbox brick oven pizza restaurant into a branch.

Construction is underway for a newly built branch at 5205 W. Broad St., just west of Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico on the site of the former Extra Billy’s Barbecue restaurant.

That branch is now expected to open in next year's first quarter rather than later this year, a bank spokeswoman said.

Chase also plans to put a branch in a prime spot in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond - at the corner of Hull Street and Commerce Road. The now vacant parcel once was used as a McDonald's restaurant, which since has been relocated a block away.