Chase opens new bank branch in Carytown with eye toward mid-Atlantic expansion

With plans to open 12 bank branches in the Richmond area by next year, officials from JP Morgan Chase held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bank’s newest retail location Friday with Mayor Levar Stoney.

In his remarks before cutting the ribbon outside of the new branch at 3540 W. Cary St. in the new Carytown Exchange shopping center, Stoney highlighted the bank’s commitment to expand throughout the Richmond area and create approximately 70 jobs that pay at least $18 per hour.

“Personally that’s what I think we need here in the city of Richmond: more businesses opening and expanding with jobs paying a living wage or better with benefits,” Stoney said, adding that it helps the city as the poverty rate still hovers above 20%. “We need businesses in the public sector involved in the mission of lifting people up.”

Officials from Chase, which started opening its first Richmond-area branches in 2020, said the expansion is part of the bank’s entry into the mid-Atlantic region. The company had initially planned to open just 70 branches from Baltimore to Virginia Beach, but recently announced that it will open 140 locations.

The bank has opened eight local branches, including in downtown Richmond, the Stonebridge shopping center in Chesterfield County, the Atlee Station area in Hanover County and elsewhere on West Broad Street and Midlothian Turnpike.

Regional officials for the bank said that new branches will soon open in the Mechanicsville area and at the White Oak Shopping Center in Henrico County’s East End. Another two locations are also in the works, though officials did not say where they will open.

“We place ourselves in communities so that we can take care of everyone,” said Erik Drucker, Chase’s interim regional director for the mid-Atlantic area. “Whether you are just starting in banking, whether it’s in an underserved community or an affluent area, we want to be able to be there for everyone.”

In addition to highlighting the jobs and new branches, Stoney praised the JP Morgan Chase Foundation’s recent $1.5 million contribution to the nonprofit Equal Justice Works for its housing justice program.

Stoney said the donation would support the Washington D.C.-based organization to provide free legal services for low-income households facing eviction.

Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said his organization would be working with Equal Justice Works as part of the program.

“We can’t do it alone on public dollars. With public and private dollars we can do a lot more,” he said in an interview at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “So we are very appreciate of that.”

With Virginia’s rent relief program that started at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic winding down with a deadline for applications coming up Sunday, Wegbreit said eviction cases are likely to increase in the coming months.

Chase’s decision to open even more branches in the mid-Atlantic region bucks the national trend of full-service bank branches closing across the country.

According to a 2020 report from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the number of federally insured branches has declined from a peak of nearly 100,000 in 2009 to about 86,000 a decade later.

Tom Ing, Chase’s market director for the Central Virginia region, said the bank’s expansion is based largely on customer demand.

“There are things you can’t do by mobile [banking],” he said. “If you want a college plan for your kid or help retirement planning, you need an expert to speak to face to face. This is why we need branches.”

Chase is not the only bank expanding its real estate portfolio in Richmond. Virginia Credit Union earlier this week announced plans to open a new 1,100-square-foot branch across the street in the Carytown Place Shopping Center.