Chesterfield-based drug company cutting jobs and spending by $70 million as part of restructuring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Global pharmaceutical firm Indivior plc is cutting an unspecified number of jobs and reducing spending by as much as $70 million as the company shifts emphasis away from its addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

The Chesterfield County-based Indivior said Thursday that it will focus on two of its other drugs - Sublocade, an injection drug used in the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder, and Perseris, an extended-release injectable drug used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Part of the restructuring will mean the company will hire and redirect some employees to work in those areas.

But Indivior also said the plan also calls for streamlining certain corporate functions and reducing discretionary spending, including suspending merit-based pay increases.

It also said it will reduce its workforce, but the company declined to provide a number of jobs affected. The company was in the process of telling affected employees globally.

"These actions, unfortunately, will impact our workforce as we are reorganizing and reallocating healthcare practitioner-facing resources in the U.S. toward organized health systems, streamlining certain corporate functions and reducing discretionary expenses," Indivior CEO Mark Crossley said in a statement.