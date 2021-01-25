Chesterfield-based Paymerang financial technology company gets a $10 million capital investment with plans to expand

Paymerang, a Chesterfield County-based company that provides automated accounts-payable services to business customers, has received a $10 million capital investment that will help the company expand its marketing, sales and workforce.

The $10 million investment comes from Aldrich Capital Partners, a Bethesda, Md.-based private equity firm. Aldrich previously invested $26 million in Paymerang in 2018, helping the company add employees and office space.

Paymerang, which has an office just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, provides a technology platform that allows its clients - which include health care providers, educational institutions, manufacturers and other businesses - to pay all their vendors electronically.

The company said it will use the new capital infusion from Aldrich to expand sales and marketing efforts and build new automated financial management solutions for its mid-market customers.

"It helps us to accelerate our growth rate and expand our reach across the country," said Nasser Chanda, the chief executive officer of Paymerang. "It helps us to bring new talent into the organization, and it helps us scale our offerings to a much broader set of customers."

The company is expecting to add about 50 jobs this year, adding to its staff of about 100.