Chesterfield company focusing on selling products for the boomer generation was sold and rebranded

"The name 'journey' speaks to the population that we're trying to serve and ... and we felt that 'health' and 'lifestyle' best describes those solutions," he said. "We felt all of our products and brands are becoming a purposeful portfolio."

In November, the company plans to launch a new line of ultralight products called So Lite, he said.

The So Lite products would include a carbon fiber lightweight rollator walker, a manual wheelchair and a power folding chair and scooter.

"All of these products will be very, very lightweight with the intention of making them highly portable," Yoel said. "The manual wheelchair, for example, is going to be 15 pounds. You compare that to a fully featured standard [wheel]chair of 45 pounds, or even a transport chair that weighs 25 pounds. [The So Lite wheelchair] is way lighter, easy to fold, and it's got all the features of a standard chair."

These lines of products, he said, are representative of how the company can take a product and make better clinical outcome for the consumer. "If I can get someone to be out in the community more because it's more practical for them to be able to lift up a 15-pound product and put it in the trunk of their car, I've solved a real problem."

The company is actively seeking to buy other businesses, Yoel said.