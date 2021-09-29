Chesterfield company focusing on selling products for the boomer generation was sold and rebranded

A group of executives backed by a private equity firm has acquired a Chesterfield County company that develops and sells direct-to-consumer health and lifestyle products for seniors.
The group bought firstSTREET for Boomers and Beyond Inc. in May and rebranded the business as Journey Health & Lifestyle Brands. Terms of the sale, announced this week, were not disclosed.
Journey Health & Lifestyle plans to add new products to its existing portfolio that include The Perfect Sleep Chair, the Zinger mobility chair, the Zoomer portable folding mobility chair and the Perfect Walker.
The company also plans to make additional acquisitions of businesses catering to baby boomers and seniors, CEO Mitchell Yoel said.
"firstSTREET, with all its great products, didn't have systems that allowed the business to think about what are the needs of this particular type of consumer over time throughout their baby boomer journey as they age and their needs change," Yoel said.
"There was no connection back to the brand. It was just a transactional company, a successful one, but transactional," he said. "We think there's an opportunity here to actually create a meaningful and valuable brand for seniors."
Yet, Yoel said he and the other owners felt a name change was needed as part of a broader brand strategy.
"The name 'journey' speaks to the population that we're trying to serve and ... and we felt that 'health' and 'lifestyle' best describes those solutions," he said. "We felt all of our products and brands are becoming a purposeful portfolio."
In November, the company plans to launch a new line of ultralight products called So Lite, he said.
The So Lite products would include a carbon fiber lightweight rollator walker, a manual wheelchair and a power folding chair and scooter.
"All of these products will be very, very lightweight with the intention of making them highly portable," Yoel said. "The manual wheelchair, for example, is going to be 15 pounds. You compare that to a fully featured standard [wheel]chair of 45 pounds, or even a transport chair that weighs 25 pounds. [The So Lite wheelchair] is way lighter, easy to fold, and it's got all the features of a standard chair."
These lines of products, he said, are representative of how the company can take a product and make better clinical outcome for the consumer. "If I can get someone to be out in the community more because it's more practical for them to be able to lift up a 15-pound product and put it in the trunk of their car, I've solved a real problem."
The company is actively seeking to buy other businesses, Yoel said.
"We are already looking at some potential ones now. Acquisitions are definitely part of our strategic growth," he said.
The company operates out of a 50,000-square-foot facility off Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield where it has administrative offices, warehouse and call center. The company employs about 140 workers.
Journey Health & Lifestyle designs and sells products mostly through a direct-to-consumer business model. Its brands are advertised online, on TV and in publications such as AARP and Parade magazines. The company also sells some items to durable medical equipment providers, which in turn sell to the consumer.
The products are made for the company under its specifications by third-party manufacturers.
The new owners acquired firstSTREET from its majority owner, Jefferson Capital Partners, a Richmond private equity firm.
The business traces its history to more than 20 years ago when it was called TechnoBrands, which sold a variety of gadgets. The company refocused and rebranded around 2005 as firstSTREET, concentrating on items for older adults.
Besides Yoel, the management team is led by Harvey Diamond, Richard Kolodny and Charles Valentine.
Diamond and Kolodny, who are the company's co-chairmen, were co-founders of what is now called Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, a manufacturer of health care products distributed worldwide. The co-founders started that business in 2000 and increased revenue to nearly $1 billion. Drive was sold in early 2017.
Yoel most recently was Drive's senior vice president of global commercial operations and was its executive vice president of business development for more than eight years before that.
Valentine, a former direct-to-consumer retail consultant and former vice president of Discovery Communications, is the company's chief marketing and strategy officer.
Connecticut-based private equity firm Peloton Equity LLC provided the financing for the acquisition of firstSTREET. Peloton is the successor to private equity firm Ferrer Freeman & Co., which was the lead investor in Drive.
