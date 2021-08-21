Chesterfield County plans to buy shopping center for $16 million to transform into mixed-use development

If everything goes according to plan, construction on the first phase would begin in late summer 2022 and be completed in fall 2023, Hart said.

The project calls for later adding about 600 more apartments as well as more commercial and office space and entertainment venues. Construction on the town homes or condos could start while the first phase is still under way, Hart said.

Walking and biking trails would be added and a new road would be built to connect the development to the Boulders office complex.

The county plans to relocate a nearby police precinct to a much more visible and accessible location in the project.

The county EDA is working with private developers on specific parts of the project, Hart said. For instance, one developer has expressed interest in developing the apartments while another firm wants to add offices.

"We've been overwhelmed with inquires from developers who want to be a part of the development," Hart said. "The market is there. It's the right time."

Atlanta-based Cooper Carry architectural firm has been hired to help design the master plan of the project.