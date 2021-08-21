Chesterfield County plans to buy shopping center for $16 million to transform into mixed-use development

The demolition of the Spring Rock Green shopping center in Chesterfield County could happen next year to start the transformation of the aging center into a mixed-use development with apartments, offices, a sports complex, restaurants and shops.
Chesterfield County plans to purchase the shopping center's 41.4 acres for $16 million.
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday to consider funding the property's purchase by the county's Economic Development Authority.
Spring Rock Green, formerly known as Beaufont Mall, is on Midlothian Turnpike at Chippenham Parkway, across Midlothian Turnpike from the 83-acre Stonebridge multi-use development.
"It is our most prominent eastern gateway into the community," Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s economic development director, said about the need to redevelop Spring Rock Green.
Plans call for adding a total of about 1,000 residential units - about 900 apartments and 100 condominiums or town homes - along with a total of 90,000 square feet to retail space and about 200,000 square feet of office.
The proposed mixed-use project would be completed in phases.
The first phase includes 275 to 300 apartments, about 100,000 square feet of office space and a 90,000-square-foot sports tournament complex, Hart said. A common outdoor space also would be added.
If everything goes according to plan, construction on the first phase would begin in late summer 2022 and be completed in fall 2023, Hart said.
The project calls for later adding about 600 more apartments as well as more commercial and office space and entertainment venues. Construction on the town homes or condos could start while the first phase is still under way, Hart said.
Walking and biking trails would be added and a new road would be built to connect the development to the Boulders office complex.
The county plans to relocate a nearby police precinct to a much more visible and accessible location in the project.
The county EDA is working with private developers on specific parts of the project, Hart said. For instance, one developer has expressed interest in developing the apartments while another firm wants to add offices.
"We've been overwhelmed with inquires from developers who want to be a part of the development," Hart said. "The market is there. It's the right time."
Atlanta-based Cooper Carry architectural firm has been hired to help design the master plan of the project.
"The vision really is to have a community gathering space and a walkable neighborhood so the goal is that it's an urban street with parallel parking, sidewalks, outdoor dining when appropriate," said Abbey Oklak, who works on mixed-use and retail projects for the architecture firm. "This really is a walkable community kind of like what you see in downtown Richmond."
The hope is that the new development will attract people interested in urban living, Hart and Oklak said.
Before the redevelopment can begin, the property needs to be rezoned, which Hart said could take several months to complete.
The current shopping center also needs to be torn down.
Chicago-based Bond Cos., which bought the shopping center in 2015, is working with the county to terminate the leases of the current tenants, Hart said.
The current tenants, which include Conn's HomePlus, Dollar Tree, YouFit Health Clubs, Rainbow Shops and 5.11 Tactical, will have to leave. The businesses will have the option to work with the county to relocate to another location in Chesterfield permanently or temporarily, Hart said.
"We don't want to lose any of the retailers that are there or [have them] relocate outside the county," Hart said. "We want to help them grow."
Texas-based Conn's HomePlus, which sells furniture, electronics and appliances, has leased 40,000 square feet in the shopping center since fall 2018. A company spokesperson did not return emails seeking comment about what plans the chain has for its store there.
The tactical gear and apparel company, 5.11 Tactical, plans to relocate its store in mid-2022, said Kristen Gooding, chain's public relations and advertising manager.
The restaurants along Midlothian Turnpike, such as Panera Bread, Carena's Jamaican Grille and Chipolte Mexican Grill, would remain.
The county would buy two parcels. The biggest of the two - 40.37 acres - has an assessed value of $9.54 million, according to the county's online property records.
Spring Rock Green, which opened in 1976 as Beaufont Mall, once was home to some of the region's then popular chains including catalog showroom retailer Best Products, Peaches Records & Tapes, and Jefferson Ward discount store (which later became a Builders Square).
The shopping center was across Midlothian Turnpike from Cloverleaf Mall, a regional enclosed shopping mall that opened in 1972. The 750,000-square-foot regional mall was home to anchors Thalhimers (later Hecht’s), J.C. Penney and Sears.
In its heyday, Cloverleaf Mall rivaled Regency Square Mall in Henrico County.
But as residential development moved westward, Beaufont and Cloverleaf struggled.
Cloverleaf was dealt a serious blow in 2000, when the Penney store closed. The following year, the mall’s cinemas closed and, in 2003, the Sears and Hecht’s stores closed.
Chesterfield acquired the mall and 37 adjacent acres in a series of deals in 2004 and bought the remaining 46 acres in 2008. The mall closed in February 2008.
In January 2007, Crosland LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based developer, agreed to buy the entire property from the county and build what now is called Stonebridge.
A 123,600-square-foot Kroger Marketplace grocery store, which anchors the development, opened in 2012. Since Kroger opened, Stonebridge has attracted other retailers, including Krispy Kreme, and a 600-unit luxury apartment complex and a 50,000-square-foot Richmond Volleyball Club center.
"It's been a roaring success," Hart said about Stonebridge.
The final section of vacant land of the Stonebridge property is where Shamin Hotels, the Richmond region's largest hotel operator, plans to build a full-service hotel with a 10,000-square-foot conference center. Construction is slated to begin next spring, Hart said.
Spring Rock Green center also is close to Boulders office park.
Recently, Boulders has gone through a transformation of its own by adding apartments.
The Dominion Realty Partners LLC, which has done other multi-family projects in the area, is currently constructing 214 apartments in the Boulders.
Last November, Dominion Realty Partners completed another complex with 248 apartments and, as of July, were 98% leased, said Michael Campbell, president of Dominion Realty Partners.
All of these developments will work together to create a vibrant community in Chesterfield, Hart said.
"Not only does [the redevelopment] enhance the value of the Spring Rock Green... it enhances the value of Stonebridge. It enhances the value of the Boulders office park," Hart said.
Business Editor Gregory J. Gilligan contributed to this report.