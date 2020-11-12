Chesterfield drug company ordered to pay $600M in penalties over marketing of its opioid-addiction treatment

The penalty against the company comes about five months after its former chief executive officer, Shaun Thaxter, pleaded guilty to a one-count misdemeanor charge for what federal prosecutors called Indivior’s “false and misleading representations” to MassHealth.

Thaxter was sentenced in October to six months in prison and $600,000 in criminal fines and forfeiture. His lawyer said Thaxter was “unaware of the alleged misstatements when they were made.”

Indivior was spun off in December 2014 from United Kingdom-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Reckitt Benckiser agreed in July 2019 to pay $1.4 billion to resolve potential criminal and civil liabilities.

More than $2 billion has been recovered from the investigation and prosecution of Indivior Solutions, its parent company, two former Indivior executives, including its former CEO, as well as a resolution with Reckitt Benckiser Group, the Justice Department said.

In September, Indivior, which has its corporate headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike, announced it was cutting an unspecified number of jobs and reducing spending by as much as $70 million as the company shifts emphasis away from Suboxone. Thaxter was replaced in July by a new CEO, Mark Crossley.