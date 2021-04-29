Cigarette maker Altria takes full ownership of alternative smokeless tobacco brand

Henrico County-based tobacco company Altria Group Inc. has bought full ownership of a company that makes alternative smokeless tobacco products that aim to grab people who are giving up smoking cigarettes.

Altria, parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, said it had acquired the remaining 20% interest in the Switzerland-based maker of a nicotine product called On!

In June 2019, Altria agreed to pay $372 million to acquire a majority ownership stake in On!, an oral pouch product that consumers buy in small cans. It contains nicotine but no tobacco leaf, making it a non-combustible tobacco product.

The investment continues a diversification strategy for Altria, a major employer in the Richmond region, as the company seeks to offset declining cigarette sales by offering non-combustible products and electronic cigarettes as an alternative to conventional cigarettes.

The product competes in the United States against brands such as Zyn, a nicotine pouch product introduced by Sweden-based tobacco company Swedish Match, which has its U.S. headquarters in Richmond.