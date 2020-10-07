CinéBistro is officially reopening its movie complex at Stony Point Fashion Park

Dinner-and-movie theater operator CinéBistro is reopening its cinema complex at Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond.

CMX Cinemas announced Wednesday afternoon that its CMX CinéBistro complex will officially open on Friday Oct. 9, playing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” along with “The War with Grandpa” with Robert De Niro, “Unhinged” with Russell Crowe, and “Infidel.”

The 30,000-square-foot theater complex, which provides at-seat food service, had closed March 24 because of stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It reopened in September for about 10 days, but shut down after discovering "some technical issues that needed to be solved before we were ready to reopen on a massive scale," a spokeswoman said. "We are now ready to formally reopen this location."

The reopening of the CMX CinéBistro complex at Stony Point comes as Regal Entertainment, the nation’s second-largest movie theater operator, is temporarily closings all its theaters nationwide on Thursday Oct. 8, including six in the Richmond region.

For months, it was uncertain if CMX CinéBistro would reopen its Stony Point location after its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in late April.