CinéBistro is reopening its movie complex at Stony Point Fashion Park after being closed since March

CinéBistro and CMX Cinemas are owned by Cinemex Holdings USA Inc. and its Cinemex USA Real Estate Holdings Inc. subsidiary. As part of its bankruptcy case, the companies have asked the court to allow it to reject unexpired leases at more than a dozen locations across the country because the locations were not performing to expectations and are an economic burden that could impede a successful reorganization.

Cinemex had not made such a request for its Stony Point location.

At the time of its bankruptcy, Miami-based Cinemex Holdings operated 41 locations under the CMX Cinemas brand in 12 states, including Virginia. In late 2017, Mexican cinema chain Cinemex acquired Cobb Theatres, which had owned CinéBistro.

Regal, which had reopened its movie theaters in August after being closed since March, said it was temporarily closing them again because delays to the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic.

Regal operates Regal Short Pump, Regal Virginia Center and Regal West Tower Cinemas in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.