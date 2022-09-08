Civica to build new lab facility, creating 51 jobs

The nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Inc. will set up a new laboratory testing facility in Chesterfield County, creating 51 new jobs.

The 55,000-square-foot facility at Meadowville Technology Park will support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical plant and will host a manufacturing plant run by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute, generating still more jobs.

Civica will invest $27.8 million in the project, with matching funds coming from a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant.

“With this investment, Civica is building on its long-term commitment to patients — and to Virginia,” said Ned McCoy, Civica’s president and CEO.

“This lab will support a skilled and highly trained workforce who will ensure Civica’s affordable insulin as well as other essential medicines meet the highest standards,” he added.

Civica is setting up a 140,000-square-foot plant in Petersburg to make sterile injectable medicines for hospitals and recently announced plans to make insulin products there. The new laboratory testing facility in Chesterfield County should be up and running soon after the Petersburg plant hits commercial scale operations in 2024.

“Civica’s investment is another transformational step forward in strengthening the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the Richmond-Petersburg region and positioning Virginia as a key player in domestic drug manufacturing in America,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who last month announced a sweeping community development effort for Petersburg, bringing together the state, city, schools, businesses and universities.

The federal money for the facility comes through the $52.9 million grant that the White House announced last week for the Richmond region’s efforts to create a hub for research and advanced manufacturing of essential medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients.

The grant was funded by a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge program created by last year’s American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s really amazing to see that announced last Friday and today, Thursday, we’re seeing additional investment already,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

He had played a leading role moving the American Rescue Plan through the Senate, and his interest in biotechnology dates back to his days on Richmond City Council, helping assemble the land that the Virginia Bio-Tech Park now stands on.

That kind of additional investment was what he was hoping the grants would spark, Kaine said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia, and Youngkin approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a state program to help new facilities recruit and train workers, will support the project. Brightpoint Community College has set up a new training program for people to gain the qualifications needed to be eligible for manufacturing technician jobs at Civica’s new Petersburg facility.