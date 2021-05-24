CMA CGM Marco Polo becomes the largest container ship to visit Port of Virginia

The biggest container ship to ever come to the U.S. East Coast, the CMA CGM Marco Polo, arrived at The Port of Virginia on Sunday, setting a new record for the biggest container ship to date to arrive in Virginia.

The vessel, owned by the international shipping and logistics company CMA CGM, has a capacity of 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, which is roughly equivalent to 8,000 40-foot truck trailers of goods.

The ship’s arrival at the Port of Virginia eclipses a record set just last month by a container vessel with the capacity to handle 15,072 TEUs.

The Port of Virginia recently completed about $800 million in infrastructure upgrades to handle ships such as the Marco Polo.