Co-founders of Richmond-based ad and marketing agency retire and sell the business

Richmond-based advertising, marketing and public relations firm NDP is under new ownership as longtime agency co-founders and owners retire.

Roger Neathawk and Susan Dubuque, who have owned the agency with Charles Miller for 37 years, sold the business to Madhavi Doki, a Northern Virginia entrepreneur who owns IT staffing firm Insigma Inc. in Rockville, Md.

Terms of the deal, announced in early November, were not disclosed.

NDP, formerly called Neathawk Dubuque & Packett, was founded in 1984.

“It’s time to pass the baton as NDP prepares for an exciting new chapter of growth,” Neathawk said.

Doki said she was impressed with NDP — “the leadership, the culture, the client portfolio and the team’s dedication to deliver a high-quality product that achieves the desired outcomes. It is a privilege to invest in this first-rate agency.”

Amy Baril, who had been the agency’s executive vice president of consumer engagement, has been named NDP’s president.

Brent Morris, who was appointed CEO in 2019, remains in that role.