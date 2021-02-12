Cocktail-making kits: Owner of bartending school pivots and creates new business shipping cocktail supplies, ingredients to customers

For 10 years, Mike Love owned and operated the Professional Bartending Academy of Richmond.

His school trained somewhere north of 2,000 bartenders over that time, he said.

"There have been a lot of bodies that have come through my school," he said. They went on to work at restaurants, bars and event venues throughout the Richmond market and beyond.

These days, though, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the bartending school on West Broad Street in Henrico County is mostly empty and quiet.

No in-person classes have been happening during the pandemic. The market for bartenders has declined, and Love says it just hasn't been practical to try to teach bartenders online versus in-person training, so the school is essentially closed indefinitely at this point.

"It is kind of eerie to be in that big office now, with the bar, and it is only myself," he said.

Still, Love hasn't given up on his love for bartending and cocktail making, as well as an entrepreneurial drive he has had since he first came to Richmond in 2009 to take over management of the school from his previous home in Charleston, S.C., where he worked as a bartender and earned a business degree.