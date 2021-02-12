Cocktail-making kits: Owner of bartending school pivots and creates new business shipping cocktail supplies, ingredients to customers

For 10 years, Mike Love owned and operated the Professional Bartending Academy of Richmond.
His school trained somewhere north of 2,000 bartenders over that time, he said.
"There have been a lot of bodies that have come through my school," he said. They went on to work at restaurants, bars and event venues throughout the Richmond market and beyond.
These days, though, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the bartending school on West Broad Street in Henrico County is mostly empty and quiet.
No in-person classes have been happening during the pandemic. The market for bartenders has declined, and Love says it just hasn't been practical to try to teach bartenders online versus in-person training, so the school is essentially closed indefinitely at this point.
"It is kind of eerie to be in that big office now, with the bar, and it is only myself," he said.
Still, Love hasn't given up on his love for bartending and cocktail making, as well as an entrepreneurial drive he has had since he first came to Richmond in 2009 to take over management of the school from his previous home in Charleston, S.C., where he worked as a bartender and earned a business degree.
So Love is attempting a major business pivot, introducing an entirely new venture aimed at helping people learn to make cocktails while remaining socially distant at home.
His new venture, Bar Chef Cocktails, ships cocktail supplies, ingredients and recipes to subscriber customers and for virtual, corporate events. The company ships the kits or it can deliver them within the Richmond region.
"My cocktail kits provide all the non-alcoholic, fresh cocktail ingredients - fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, syrups, mixers - that are needed to execute a cocktail," Love said.
For a monthly subscription starting at $54, customers can get kits delivered or shipped to their home to make up to six cocktails a month, with portions for two people - or four people for a higher subscription - along with recipes. Subscriptions also include access to an online virtual happy hour that Love hosts twice per month with guest bartenders who teach people how to "properly pour, shake and make drinks correctly."
Each cocktail kit has a particular theme.
For instance, Love and one of his part-time employees, Stacy Lunceford, met last Monday at Hatch Kitchen, a commercial kitchen in Richmond that serves startup food and beverage businesses, where they packed several different kits for customers.
Lunceford is an events planner and owner of Belle Beauty Design and Events. She joined Bar Chef part-time after many of the weddings and events she organizes were delayed due to COVID-19, though she expects a rebound in the events business late 2021 and 2022.
Working quickly and deftly on a sanitized table at Hatch Kitchen, Love and Lunceford packed multiple kits with fresh fruits such as oranges and grapefruits, packaged herbs such as rosemary, bags of Chai tea, and bottles of simple syrup that Love made himself.
The packages included a special Valentine's Day cocktail kit named "Love Machine," which was shipped to customers wanting to make a romantic cocktail together with their spouse or love interest.
That cocktail, one of Love's own inventions, is a strawberry cream martini. Ingredients in the kit included fresh strawberries, cream, vanilla syrup and cinnamon sticks.
***
The one big drawback to Love's business model is that the startup business cannot actually ship the liquor to customers under Virginia law. He can only ship the other ingredients and supplies.
However, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has been allowing distilleries to ship spirits directly to in-state consumers under a temporary change adopted in April as part of an effort to help distilleries suffering from financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. The change applies only to distilleries that have existing agreements with ABC to produce and sell their products at their site.
That means Love can partner with distilleries to cross-promote their products with Bar Chef's cocktail kits.
So far, he has worked with Richmond-area distilleries such as Cirrus Vodka, Virago Spirits and Reservoir Distillery.
"We have got a good relationship with Mike," said Jay Carpenter, the co-founder of Reservoir Distillery, a maker of bourbon whiskey based in Richmond's Scott's Addition area. "We have worked with them back during his days running the bartending academy."
"We love working with entrepreneurs," Carpenter said. "With all the restaurant woes and bartending woes, he has made a solid pivot. We have done a number of virtual events with him."
"I think the cocktail kits and Reservoir go hand in hand, especially since the state has given us permission to ship within the state," he said.
"I think his idea is great and really has a lot of possibility for expansion," Carpenter said. "Like any new business, there are growing pains...but I think he is doing well with it, so hopefully we can part of it as well."
***
Bar Chef also ships cocktail kits for online virtual corporate events.
"It has been a great activity for corporations to bring employees together within a virtual setting," Love said.
Love said he believes his startup company can build a following within the marketplace for quick-shipped food and beverage products pioneered by companies such as Blue Apron Inc., a home-delivery, ingredient-and-recipe meal kit provider.
Shipping cocktail supplies "is definitely a brand new sort of niche," Love said. "But I think with so many corporations going virtual, there is a continual opportunity for it to grow."
Love also believes there is strong demand for his type of service among people who would like to learn to make cocktails at home but don't have the know-how, ingredients or recipes for that, and people who would like to participate in online, social gatherings while learning to make cocktails.
"When I was doing market research, that was one of the things I found," he said. "I sent a survey out and asked people: How many cocktails do you know how to make? 90% of the 70 people I surveyed said zero to two cocktails."
***
For its virtual cocktail making events, Bar Chef works with bartenders such as John Le, who has worked as a bartender in the Richmond area for more than 17 years at numerous places such as The HofGarden, East Coast Provisions, Bar Louis and The Lucky Buddha.
Le said he is now working at Rostov's Coffee & Tea in Richmond, while doing the virtual cocktail events with Bar Chef to supplement his income.
Le said it has been "a pretty devastating year for the restaurant industry, bartending included" since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Switching to a virtual environment as a bartender has required some imagination, Le said. He thinks there will be a time when in-person bartending comes back strong, but services such as Bar Chef are opening new opportunities for virtual bartending at a distance.
"What this last year has shown a lot businesses is it all about adapt or die, sink or swim," he said. "I think Mike [Love] has a great concept."
***
After just a few months in business, Bar Chef has shipped or delivered more than 800 kits.
The new business is promising, but it has been challenging, he said.
Love has to juggle management of everything from sales to shipping to sourcing of ingredients. Making sure the company can get access to ingredients ranging from fresh fruits to herbs and spices at a reasonable cost is a challenge.
He is also responsible for marketing and promoting his service - which he says he has been able to do quite effectively using social media tools.
"It seemed like it would be easy when I was developing it, but it is not,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts. There are a lot of hurdles to overcome and there are ups and downs. I am wearing all the hats."
"It is a continual process of learning and adapting," he said. "There is a lot of pressure, but diamonds are made under pressure."
