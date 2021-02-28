Commercial Mortgages: Are the lowest interest rates in history behind us?

It is unlikely that Bruce Springsteen is referring to the lowest commercial mortgage rates in history in his “Glory Days” song about past successes, but it is hard to imagine rates will ever be as low for borrowers as they were in halcyon days of 2020.

With a huge wave of additional stimulus expected out of Congress in the coming months, many are now worried about inflation that is pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher and commercial mortgage rates with them.

There is no reason to panic since rates are in the 3.25% to 3.75% range for most conservatively leveraged properties, but that is a 0.5 percentage point increase from the end of 2020.

Each February typically marks the annual trek to San Diego for mortgage bankers to meet with numerous lenders and get a pulse of the debt market. Discussions with various lenders did take place across the country last month, but over Zoom.

Despite the subdued atmosphere, it was hard not to detect lender enthusiasm for 2021. Insurance company lenders, who were generally stalled out in the middle months of last year, are now back in force and along with conduit and agency lenders all should combine to keep mortgage rates low in the coming year.

Expectations are high for 2021, and lenders are in the mood to get money out the door.