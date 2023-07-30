Like Kaa singing “Trust in Me” as he wrapped his coils around Mowgli in the Disney movie “Jungle Book,” a developer out of New York named Nightingale Properties has allegedly “misappropriated” cash it raised on CrowdStreet, according to the independent manager representing investors.

Investors posted some $60 million to close on two deals and the cash, instead of going into escrow that would be released upon closing, allegedly went into accounts directly controlled by the developer. Well, the deal never closed, and the two entities are now in bankruptcy.

CrowdStreet is an investment platform that provides developers an opportunity to reach accredited investors that they don’t know and, likewise, allows accredited investors access to deals they can’t get on their own. There is an implied trust built into the platform that makes investors comfortable there’s an advocate watching out for them, but the trust is misplaced. CrowdStreet has been quick to point out that it doesn’t control investment funds and is simply a marketplace, but this alleged fraud could spell an end to the platform because the implicit trust has been torn apart.

Less sinister versions of lost trust are playing out in real estate investments throughout the country. Floating rates are the highest they have been since early 2001, and that is putting the squeeze on investments that relied on floating rate debt over the past few years. Of particular concern are multifamily syndicators who created value-added business plans attracting investors with promises of a 2- to 3-year flip after renovating units and increasing rents.

According to data from Commercial Mortgage Alert, there were $30.3 billion and $45.4 billion of floating rate CLO loans issues in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Those floating rate loans are typically structured with 2- to 3-year terms and float over SOFR and then are securitized as “collateralized loan obligations.” Approximately 75% of CLO loans issued in 2022 and 2021 are backed by multifamily properties.

For rate comparison, it is interesting to look back at the SOFR index rate in 2021 and 2022 when these $75 billion of loans were underwritten. The majority originated when SOFR was below .25%. SOFR is now over 5.25%. That means on a $10 million loan, the borrower is paying $500,000 more annually unless the loan was hedged. Even hedged properly, there are difficult choices to be made when a loan matures — fund shortfalls with partner loans, make a capital call to investors or give back the keys to the lender. Large money managers are giving back properties to lenders when faced with this choice.

It is likely that we are in the early innings of the stress floating rate borrowers are going to feel.

Fixed rates are a relative bargain to floating rates today. According to the John B. Levy Commercial Mortgage Survey, 5- and 10-year loans price as low as 5.5% to 6% for lower leverage deals and mid- to high 6% range for most borrowers. Floating rate loans are very quickly approaching 8% with the Fed’s continued tightening.

No business plan to purchase a 2- to 3-year turnaround deal in 2021 or 2022 accounted for the rapid rise in rates, and it is likely that many investors will suffer because of failed business plans. It is more important but also more difficult than ever for investors to trust those with whom they invested.