Commercial Mortgages: Commercial real estate is one of the industries taking a hard hit from the pandemic

The Steely Dan rock band probably wasn’t talking about commercial real estate in its 1975 hit “Black Friday,” which refers to an unnamed financial crisis. But there is a sense of foreboding in the commercial real estate world today that is hard to ignore.
Commercial real estate is one of the industries taking the hardest hit from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report by Moody’s Analytics.
While it is evident in reported delinquencies for commercial mortgage-backed securities, the impact on banks and life insurance companies is less publicized.
A July investment bulletin by the American Council of Life Insurers — and cited in the Moody’s report — indicated that while delinquencies remain low, COVID-19-related modifications amounted to more than 3% of insurance companies’ total commercial real estate loan portfolios.
On the banking side, the story is somewhat similar. While there has been an overall increase — close to 60% — in commercial and multifamily real estate loans that have gone to non-accrual during the crisis, the real issue is the underlying number of loans that have received forbearance in hopes of the crisis ending in a short period of time.
What does the lending world look like if banks and life insurance companies experience delinquencies to the same degree as lenders of commercial mortgage-backed securities lenders? In a word, bad.
About 25% of CMBS loans backed by hotel properties in the nation’s top 50 metropolitan statistical areas were delinquent at the end of September, according to data from Trepp LLC, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry.
For instance, 66.56% of the hotel loan balances in the Portland, Ore., region were delinquent. In Nashville, Tenn., it was 48.80%.
In the Richmond region, 27.01% of the hotel loan balances were delinquent.
Using the same data for commercial mortgage- backed securities loans backed by retail properties, the overall delinquency rate is 13.66% in the Top 50 regions.
The worst market is Minneapolis, where 67.28% of the retail loan balances are delinquent due in no small part to the Mall of America and its $1.4 billion loan balance being delinquent.
The Hampton Roads market is in the Top 10 with a 27.65% delinquency.
The Richmond area fares much better. It is ranked 37th with 5.17% of the retail commercial mortgage-backed securities loan balances delinquent.
Hotel and retail properties are feeling the most pain now, but commercial real estate has not seen the stress that a prolonged downturn will bring.
Moody’s accurately points out that while multifamily loans are widely perceived to be less risky than other types of commercial real estate loans, history doesn’t support that conclusion. In two of the last three recessions, multifamily nonaccrual rates were either on par or even slightly higher than other commercial real estate loans at the peak of credit stress.
Indeed, despite Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pricing loans in the sub 3% range, the two government-controlled mortgage companies are focusing on delinquency reports like never before.
September is really the first month of stress for rents as the economy struggles to get back to pre-COVID levels with the specter of a cold-weather infection spike looming,
But the Black Friday financial crisis has not quite come.
John B. Levy & Co. partner and investment banker Andrew Little can be reached at alittle@ jblevyco.com.