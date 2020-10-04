Commercial Mortgages: Commercial real estate is one of the industries taking a hard hit from the pandemic

About 25% of CMBS loans backed by hotel properties in the nation’s top 50 metropolitan statistical areas were delinquent at the end of September, according to data from Trepp LLC, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry.

For instance, 66.56% of the hotel loan balances in the Portland, Ore., region were delinquent. In Nashville, Tenn., it was 48.80%.

In the Richmond region, 27.01% of the hotel loan balances were delinquent.

Using the same data for commercial mortgage- backed securities loans backed by retail properties, the overall delinquency rate is 13.66% in the Top 50 regions.

The worst market is Minneapolis, where 67.28% of the retail loan balances are delinquent due in no small part to the Mall of America and its $1.4 billion loan balance being delinquent.

The Hampton Roads market is in the Top 10 with a 27.65% delinquency.

The Richmond area fares much better. It is ranked 37th with 5.17% of the retail commercial mortgage-backed securities loan balances delinquent.

Hotel and retail properties are feeling the most pain now, but commercial real estate has not seen the stress that a prolonged downturn will bring.