Commercial Mortgages: Commercial real estate will remain active in 2022, but lock in low rates while they last

Musician David Bowie probably wasn’t talking about the markets 50 years ago when he released “Changes,” but that is what investors can expect going into 2022.
The Federal Reserve is the culprit behind these changes, and it will mean money isn’t flowing quite as cheaply as it has been in the past 21 months, leaving the impact on commercial real estate uncertain.
Commercial real estate has been on a tear for much of the past year and that is due in no small part to historic low interest rates and a decent economy.
The economy has been lifted by multiple COVID-related stimulus packages and many real estate operators have been happily surprised by accelerating rents – particularly industrial and multifamily owners, but also retail and hotel owners.
Those accelerating rents have occurred while interest rates have remained low, now the Federal Reserve is planning to take away the punch bowl at the party to fight inflation.
The Fed announced Dec. 15 it will do this in two ways. It will stop buying Treasuries which has helped keep yields and interest rates relatively low. It also will start increasing the federal funds rate, raising the benchmark short-term rate three times next year rather than just one rate hike the Fed had projected in September.
These actions will impact short-term borrowing rates, which in turn means real estate owners can expect to see higher rates in 2022.
Over the past 50 years, real estate has gained a reputation as a good defense against inflation.
The reputation is earned in two ways that are generally true. Inflated costs restrict new supply and that pushes rents higher over time as demand outpaces supply.
In Richmond, this may best be illustrated by looking at recent land sales.
There are several multifamily projects being developed in the Innsbrook Corporate Center area of western Henrico County.
One is at the intersection of Nuckols and Sadler roads just off Interstate 295. Silver Hills Development and Edwards Communities Development Co., both based in Ohio, purchased the 3.3 acre site for $2.95 million in July to develop 234 units, paying $12,607 per unit for the land.
The project will include about 10,600 square feet of commercial space. Construction started this fall.
Another project is Dominion Realty Partners' plans to develop a mix of apartments and for-sale town homes off Dominion Boulevard north of Dominion Energy’s Innsbrook Technical Center. Plans call for building 305 apartments and 58 town homes on 12 acres.
Dominion Realty Partners bought the land in November for $13.5 million, or $37,190 per unit.
Certainly the land for town homes is worth more than for apartments, but there is no question that the rents will have to be higher at the Dominion Realty Partners' project in order to gain the same returns if every other factor is held constant.
In essence the higher price of the land in this example requires rents to inflate to provide the same return.
The second argument that real estate is a decent hedge against inflation pertains to commercial properties.
Many commercial properties have leases that require tenants to reimburse landlords for increases in expenses which means tenants pay for the inflationary increases more than landlords.
Of course, there are holes in each argument depending on the type of property, and we are still living through a lot of COVID uncertainty in addition to inflation.
One of the biggest holes in the two arguments is rising interest rates can eat into increases in income or flat income, so to create a strong hedge against inflation, it is important to lock in longer term rates.
One reason real estate is not a great hedge is that cap rates, while slow to move, tend to increase as interest rates increase and rising cap rates hurt real estate values.
So far this year, inflation fears and real estate’s perceived hedge against that fear has beat out the negative view of higher cap rates. REIT stocks, as measured by the Vanguard REIT ETF, have outgained the Vanguard S&P ETF by over 600 basis points or 6%.
The moral of this story? Commercial real estate will remain active in 2022, but lock in low rates while they last.
The 5- and 10-year interest rates are in the 2.75% to 3.25% for lower leverage deals with full term interest only periods available on many deals, according to the John B. Levy & Co. National Mortgage Survey.
John B. Levy & Co. partner and investment banker Andrew Little can be reached at alittle@ jblevyco.com.